Churchill Mortgage Welcomes Kisha Weir in Key Senior Sales Role

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 49 states and the District of Columbia, has hired Kisha Weir as vice president of sales for the Pacific Northwest (PNW) region. Weir will be responsible for the overall sales and business development operations while overseeing the training, mentorship and development of loan officers across the PNW division.

"In addition to being a natural servant leader with a proven track record of developing profitable branches throughout the west coast, Kisha has an undeniable desire to invest in people," said Kevin J. Hanna, president of the Churchill Mortgage Pacific Northwest region. "She will be an incredible asset to the team with her commitment to growth, empowering them to achieve their personal and professional goals. We're assembling a dream team to create something that hasn't been seen or done before in the mortgage industry. Our 'people over profits' approach, commitment to debt-free homeownership, and creation of a truly revolutionary platform will propel us to the top as we keep our clients and customers at the forefront of everything we do."

With over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Weir has garnered impressive credentials managing sales teams in key senior roles and improving processes and efficiencies. Prior to joining Churchill Mortgage, Weir led the Western Division at Movement Mortgage, where she personally oversaw $11 billion in loan volume, and acted as senior vice president of the PNW Region at Eagle Home Mortgage, where she grew her area to the highest producing and most profitable region in the country. Weir was also named as one of Housing Wire's "Women of Influence" in 2021 and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization.

"This is a time of upward trajectory for Churchill Mortgage, and I am thrilled to facilitate their continued expansion in the Pacific Northwest and beyond," said Weir. "Rather than simply weathering and enduring this turbulent market, the company is staying on the offensive and embracing this as a time of opportunity for growth. Given the strong talent pipeline and Churchill's sterling reputation in the industry, this felt like a perfect fit and a place I truly belonged."

The announcement of Weir's hire corresponds with the recent growth and expansion of Churchill Mortgage's PNW division. The PNW division began in 2019 with just a single office in Portland and four team members. Last year, the regional division grew to 24 locations across seven states and surpassed $1 billion in annual loan volume. Headquartered in Portland, Churchill's PNW division has recently opened branches in several markets across the region, including Astoria, Ore.; Lake Oswego, Ore.; Bend, Ore.; Spokane, Wash.; Tacoma, Wash.; Sandpoint, Idaho; and Anchorage, Alaska.

