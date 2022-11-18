EnoughTea Foundation and Maltin on Movies' Ukraine FilmFest Launches in LA and London, with Hedera Minted NFT Auction Aiming to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Citizens

Supported by EnoughTea, Hedera, Maltin on Movies, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the film festival launches as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's UNITED24 initiative

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ukraine FilmFest will take place on November 20th in Los Angeles, and November 26th in London, as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's UNITED24 initiative, which is the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine ( https://donorbox.org/enoughteafoundation ).

EnoughTea Foundation will facilitate an NFT auction with the aim of raising much-needed humanitarian aid funds. NFTs will be on display during the event here . The NFTs will be minted using the Hedera Token Service, which enables the creation, management, and transfer of NFTs on Hedera, the innovative, sustainable, and enterprise-grade public distributed network. NFTs minted on Hedera are carbon negative and benefit from unrivaled transaction speeds and security.

Alexander Popowycz, CIO at Hedera, said: "The Hedera network provides the next generation digital foundation to enable a trusted, secure, decentralized digital world for all. Using Hedera can make fundraising more cost effective, sustainable, and secure. As part of the Hedera project's commitment to providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine, we are pleased that the Hedera platform will power this NFT auction from EnoughTea."

The Los Angeles arm of the event will take place at the iconic NeueHouse on Sunset Boulevard, on Sunday 20th November. On the 26th of November, additional screenings will take place in West London's famous Picturehouse Central. The initial list of films set to be screened at the event, focused on 'Cinema Through the Ukrainian Lens', can be found at https://ukrainefilmfest.com/program .

In addition to the screenings in Los Angeles and London, there will be remote screenings from in Kyiv for attendees tuning in online. Media interested in attending any of the events can contact pr@hedera.com .

Festival co-organizer Max Lurya, who was formerly Chief Operating Officer of GlobalB Law and who assists the Ukrainian government in its fundraising efforts, noted, "Many ask themselves how they can best support Ukraine, and our answer to that is UNITED24. As Russia continues to strike critical civilian infrastructure, depriving Ukrainian citizens of heat and water, only UNITED24 has the ability to get aid where it's needed most in as little amount of time as possible. With respect to our NFT sale, there are several reasons we have chosen to mint on Hedera, chiefly among them is that Hedera has been a great friend to the Ukrainian people and their charitable contributions thus far have helped to save many lives on ground."

UkraineFilmFest will also be supported by legendary film critic Leonard Maltin. The event leverages the expertise and network of Leonard and Jessie Maltin, who together, have interviewed industry titans including Al Pacino, Angela Lansbury, Jordan Peele, George R.R. Martin, Amy Adams, and Norman Lear.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Leonard Maltin said: "Jessie has worked tirelessly as a co-organizer of this event, and she and I are hugely excited to be a part of this event, which raises crucial funding for Ukraine in its time of need through UNITED24. We're looking forward to seeing the films and NFTs showcased across the events taking place in both Los Angeles and London."

CG Creative Studios, a global creative and event production agency, has partnered with Ukraine FilmFest to provide marketing and event design services. "We're deeply honored to have this opportunity to contribute to President Zelenskyy's UNITED24 initiative as these events unite additional support worldwide for the Ukranian people," said Claudio Gutierrez, the agency's founder and CEO.

About EnoughTea Foundation

EnoughTea Foundation is a partner of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war it has focused its efforts on fundraising for Ukraine. EnoughTea Foundation supports the EnoughTea mobile app, an up-and-coming NFT marketplace built on Hedera.

About UNITED24

UNITED24 was launched by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. Funds will be transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the most pressing needs.

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS Bank, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Hedera Admin, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

About Maltin On Movies

Leonard Maltin is one of the world's most respected film critics and historians. Jessie Maltin was born in to the entertainment industry, and dedicates her time to the celebration of Independent Film and filmmakers. She co-hosts and produces the Maltin on Movies podcast with her father. Together they travel to film festivals all over the world championing the art form and its artists. www.LeonardMaltin.com

About CG Creative Studios

CG Creative Studios serves as the marketing and event design partner for the Ukraine FilmFest in Los Angeles, London and Kyiv, as well as for Hedera. As a creative, communications and event production agency with locations globally, CG Creative supports the Fortune 1000, start-up companies and not-for-profit organizations. www.cgcreative.com

