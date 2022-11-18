High-Tech High Heels Recognizes Inaugural Class of STEMinists!

North Texas chapter celebrates STEM Award winners at casino-night themed fundraiser presented by Texas Instruments.

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 140 guests representing various STEM corporations and organizations gathered on October 22 to raise over $115,000 for HTHH's grants program and celebrate their inaugural STEMinist award winners.

The 2022 STEMinist Award winners were selected for their commitment and passion for STEM access for young women and girls and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

After received the award, Patty Leyendecker, chief development officer for YWPN shared "we are very grateful to High-Tech High Heels for the recognition and support they have provided over the years. They are a dynamic, talented group of women, and we are proud to call them partners in our work!"

Sponsored by Shaunna Black & Associates and Ellen Barker, the award winners are:

University of Texas at Dallas Individual Award – Nikki Delk , PhD , associate professor of biological sciences at The

Emerging Leader Award – Alice Hou , Management Information Systems major at The University of Texas at Austin

Organization Award – Young Women's Preparatory Network

Additional supporters included Gold sponsors Bell Flight, Wealth Woman and Carissa & William Rouse and Silvers sponsors Barnes & Thornburg, Qorvo, TXU Energy and Zenoti.

About High-Tech High Heels

High-Tech High Heels was founded in 2001 by 30 women from Texas Instruments with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM fields. These women pooled their resources to fund programs to increase the number of females pursuing STEM careers. After more than two decades, HTHH continues to invest in programs that close the gender gap in STEM fields. HTHH is expanding nationally, with chapters in North Texas and Silicon Valley and is continuing expansion efforts to Denver and South Texas. For additional information, visit hightechhighheels.org .

