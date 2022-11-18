What breakthroughs are Tsinghua's labs making in sci-tech innovation?

What breakthroughs are Tsinghua's labs making in sci-tech innovation?

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on breakthroughs made by Tsinghua in sci-tech innovation:

In recent years, China has made major breakthroughs in many areas of innovation. In 2012, it ranked 34th on the Global Innovation Index and rose to 12th in 2021, successfully joining the ranks of innovative countries.

Its establishment of a technological and industrial innovation field with global influence is inseparable from a high-level of scientific research abilities and support from universities and research institutions.

Today, we are visiting two labs at Tsinghua University to meet with some of the leading scientists here.

The Future Laboratory at Tsinghua University has made lots of original, intersecting and disruptive frontier technological innovations, such as computers for blind people, "Electronic Nose" project, Dream Project and Mojia robot band.

The National Engineering Research Center of Neuromodulation at Tsinghua University developed independently China's own brain pacemaker system and a full line of products including Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) and Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM).

What breakthroughs are Tsinghua's labs making in sci-tech innovation?

http://www.china.org.cn/china/2022-11/18/content_78526230.htm

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2022-11/18/content_78526273.htm

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China.org.cn