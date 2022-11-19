SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging, LTD Announces the Expansion of Their Radiology Presence in Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging, LTD. (SMIL), a radiologist-owned medical imaging provider in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area for over 40 years, is set to expand their practice with five state-of-the-art outpatient medical imaging sites in the Phoenix Metro area effective January 1st, 2023.

A stalwart presence in the Valley since 1980, SMIL is recognized as one of the leading radiology practices in the country. Its 70+ expert radiologists are fellowship-trained with thousands of hours in additional education to specialize in one of 10 imaging modalities. Last year, SMIL invested millions in equipment upgrades benefitting patient safety and comfort, reducing radiation dose, and increasing image quality. SMIL staff conducted hundreds of thousands of exams in 2021 while maintaining a consistent patient satisfaction score of 97%. Guided by its mission to be leaders in medical imaging through Quality, Innovation and Service, SMIL looks to the future with an expansion in 2023.

SMIL's new locations will provide services to central and west Phoenix at Sonoran Crossing, Deer Valley, Sunnyslope, and Desert Ridge. Modalities available at these sites include MRI, CT, 3D Mammography, Ultrasound, DEXA, and X-ray. These new locations will expand SMIL's existing footprint in the Phoenix Metro area.

"We are excited to bring SMIL's high-quality, innovative, and patient-focused services to these new communities in Phoenix," said Michael Douglas, CEO. "Not only will SMIL bring an enhanced level of service, but also high quality and high-value options for referring physicians, employers, and payers to choose for their patients, employees, and members' care. SMIL's plans include significant investments in these new locations to improve and expand upon the existing imaging services provided."

SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging is a physician-owned radiology practice in the Phoenix Metro area, providing patient-centric care to the Valley for over 40 years. Many of our radiologists hold additional academic positions in leading institutions. SMIL is a member of ASU Devil Docs™, an academic club supporting Sun Devil student athletes pursuing medical careers. SMIL is also the proud Survivor Sponsor of the American Cancer Society, and takes the lead in breast cancer with early detection, patient support and our own SMIL Research Institute. Our values of Integrity, Service, Excellence, and Engagement drive our business. To learn more about SMIL, please visit www.esmil.com/locations or call (480) 425-5030.

View original content:

SOURCE SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging