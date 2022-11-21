Companies Donate $30,000 to Help Fewer Families Go Hungry This Holiday Season

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. & BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate, maker of the nation's leading natural and organic meat, and Justin's , a category leader known for crafting real food products that contribute to the world in a positive and meaningful way, announce their support of Conscious Alliance 's "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" holiday meal campaign through a donation of $30,000. Colorado-based Conscious Alliance is a national hunger relief organization founded in 2002 that brings healthy food to children and families in their time of need. In July 2022, the non-profit hit a milestone of 10 million meals delivered since its inception.

Applegate Farms, LLC and Justin's, LLC Join Forces with Conscious Alliance to Stop Hunger in its Tracks (PRNewswire)

Now, they are calling upon like-minded companies and consumers to support the "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" campaign by donating products and making monetary donations. The campaign aims to raise $250,000, the equivalent of 500,000 meals.

How to Get Involved

Companies can support the "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" campaign through donating products or making a monetary donation. Companies can get involved by signing up at this link.

Consumers can support the "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" campaign in two ways. As a way to show appreciation for supporting the campaign, consumers that participate by taking the following actions will be entered for a chance to win a charcuterie basket with APPLEGATE® and JUSTIN'S® products - perfect for holiday parties!

"At Applegate, our goal is to spread the joy of natural and organic foods to individuals and families around the country, and especially during the holiday season. That's why we are so excited to partner with Conscious Alliance – alongside our friends at Justin's – to ensure that we're helping to put food on the tables of those affected by food insecurity," said Joseph O'Connor, President of Applegate. "We are honored to do our small part to make this holiday season a bit easier for people, and we're calling on other food companies to join us in our efforts to stop hunger in its tracks. Together, we can make a difference."

Every year 108 billion pounds of food go to waste while 1 in 10 people are food insecure. That's 130 billion meals in the trash that could be on plates, feeding people. "Applegate, Justin's, and Conscious Alliance have come together to change this. We believe no one should go hungry and no food should be wasted. So we're taking action to make a real difference for people across the nation," said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance.

ABOUT CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE

Founded in 2002 and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Colorado that brings healthy food to kids and families in their time of need. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the United States. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 9 million meals, to date. To learn more about and donate to Conscious Alliance, visit https://consciousalliance.org and follow @ConsciousAlliance on Instagram.

ABOUT APPLEGATE FARMS

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

ABOUT JUSTIN'S

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an

on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks. Justin's is known for delivering delicious taste, a 'one-of-a-kind' grind texture and convenient nutrition. For more information about how Justin's is building a collective that's nuts about making the world a more resilient, well-fed place, visit Justins.com , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter , Instagram.com/Justins, TikTok.com/justinsbrand , and Pinterest.com/Justins

