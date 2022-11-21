COURVOISIER® CELEBRATES BLACK AND MINORITY-OWNED FLOWER SHOPS WITH LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAYS IN BLOSSOM PROGRAM

Courvoisier partners with the National Urban League to uplift local flower shops nationwide with curated bouquets inspired by its floral house style for the holidays

JARNAC, France, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Courvoisier today announced Holidays in Blossom, a program spotlighting and supporting Black and other minority-owned flower shops for the holiday season. Courvoisier, the Most Awarded Cognac House*, worked with the National Urban League to identify florists in 13 markets across the U.S. to curate a "Cognac in Blossom" holiday arrangement that will be featured on holidaysinblossom.com and available for sale beginning November 21, and throughout the holiday season. These efforts are a part of the Maison's global philanthropic platform, Foundation 1828.

Each Holidays in Blossom bouquet takes inspiration from Maison Courvoisier's "floral house style" and the French belief of "joie de vivre," celebrating the vibrancy and joy embodied in the every day. As people come together this season, the premium cognac house is reinforcing its commitment to supporting small businesses with a special bouquet perfect for gifting, decorating, entertaining and more. All proceeds from bouquet sales will go directly back to the participating small businesses, with Courvoisier also donating funds to the National Urban League in support of their Entrepreneurship Center programming.

"Courvoisier is committed to nurturing the drive, passion and creativity of entrepreneurs in minority communities," said Jon Potter, Managing Director of Maison Courvoisier. "We know these small business face immense challenges, and it's our goal to help even the playing field. We're thrilled to champion these businesses and amplify their voices during a season that is about spreading joy and giving back."

Together with the National Urban League, Courvoisier and its local regional teams worked closely to identify florists in key Urban League markets across the U.S. The 13 floral shops include:

Blourish (Atlanta, GA)

Blossoms Florist (Cincinnati, OH)

LUSH Flower Bar (Chicago, IL)

Erin's Blooms (Cleveland, OH)

Battiste LaFleur Galleria (Columbus,

OH)

OH) Goodness Gracious Alive (Detroit, MI) KC Events & Florals LLC (Houston, TX)

Oldvine Florals (Los Angeles, CA)

Andres Aguilar Designs (Miami, FL)

Barbara's Flowers (New York, NY)

Posh and Bloom (Philadelphia, PA)

Esscents of Flowers (San Francisco, CA)

Flowers by Alexes (Washington, D.C.)

Holidays in Blossom is the latest endeavor under Maison Courvoisier's philanthropic platform, Foundation 1828, which provides critical resources, educational programs and financial assistance to minority business owners. In 2020, Courvoisier forged a multi-year partnership with the National Urban League and committed $1 million over five years to aid Black and minority small business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be part of this truly impactful program that is bringing awareness to Black and other minority-owned flower shops at a time when beautiful holiday arrangements and gifting are top of mind," said Stephanie DeVane, Vice President, Entrepreneurship & Business Development of the National Urban League. "While Holidays in Blossom is a seasonal program, Courvoisier and its regional teams are always finding ways to continue to support our national program, as well as our local affiliates throughout the entirety of the year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership into 2023."

For more information on Holidays in Blossom, please visit Courvoisier.com and follow @CourvoisierUSA across all social media platforms.

About Courvoisier Cognac



Maison Courvoisier was founded by Félix Courvoisier in 1828 in Jarnac, France. Courvoisier is the Most Awarded Cognac House* with a range of expressions that appeal to a variety of cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, XO, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier. Based on the joyful, generous, and sophisticated house style and commitment to community and craftsmanship, Courvoisier continues to value its relationships with local artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning cognac portfolio. For more information on Courvoisier, please visit www.courvoisier.com.

*Based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Courvoisier® Cognac, 40% alc./vol. Courvoisier Import Company, Chicago, IL USA, Courvoisier is a trademark of Courvoisier S.A.S. ©2022 Courvoisier S.A.S. https://www.courvoisier.com/us/courvoisier-awards. Please drink responsibly.

