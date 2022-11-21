Honda Ridgeline Scores Second-Consecutive Baja 1000 Victory

Honda Ridgeline captures Class 7 honors at iconic event

Second consecutive Baja 1000 class win for the Honda Ridgeline

Eighth class win for the Ridgeline in Baja competition

ENSENADA, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honda Off-Road Racing Team returned to Baja California this weekend, with the Honda Ridgeline Baja Race Truck taking Class 7 honors for the second consecutive year in the 55th running of the iconic Baja 1000.

Winning team owner/driver Jeff Proctor at the finish of the Baja 1000, after taking his Honda Ridgeline Baja Race Truck to a second consecutive Class 7 victory in the iconic off-road race.

Competing in Class 7 for unlimited V6-powered race trucks, the #709 Honda Ridgeline driving lineup of team owner Jeff Proctor, Richard Glaszczak and Chip Prescott faced a challenging course, starting in the coastal city of Ensenada and featuring wildly varying terrain throughout this year's "Single Loop" event.

The Ridgeline started off strong, with starting driver Proctor building an early lead, before handing off to Prescott at the 242-mile mark. The Ridgeline continued to stretch is Class 7 lead into the night, as Glaszcak assumed the driving duties just before 8:30 pm PT. Even a mild roll-over in the early-morning hours failed to significantly slow the Ridgeline, as the truck pressed on with only minor body damage.

The Ridgeline reached the finish with a time of 21 hours, 42 minutes and 56 seconds to claim the Class 7 win by a dominating margin of more than five hours; adding victory in this year's "Single Loop" event to the Class 7 win in 2021's "Point-to-Point" race from Ensenada to La Paz.

Quote

Jeff Proctor (team owner/driver Honda Ridgeline Baja Race Truck) won Class 7 for unlimited V6 Trucks for the second consecutive year: "You know, Baja never disappoints. It's always full of excitement, and this race was no exception for us. It was tough. There was a lot of attrition, we saw a lot of broken competitors out there. It had every single element you can imagine. But this Ridgeline is so tough, it fought through everything to get to the finish.

"This was a bittersweet race for me. I'm going to be stepping back from driving duties next season. So this was probably my last time behind the wheel, and we were able to put the Ridgeline [in winner's circle]. I couldn't be more proud of our whole team. We've got some exciting plans coming out in the next three-four weeks. We're going to announce our [2023] schedule and our new driver. I'm going to be assuming the role of team principal/team manager. I'm definitely not leaving the sport, just taking on this new role."

Fast Facts

This year's Class 7 victory was the eighth for the Honda Ridgeline Baja Race Truck in Baja since the start of the program in 2015, including three class wins in the Baja 1000 and five at the Baja 500. In addition to the eight class wins, the Ridgeline also twice finished second in the Baja 1000, and third once in the '500'.

The Honda Ridgeline Baja Race Truck utilizes the same production-based, Honda Performance Development built turbocharged V6 engine that also powered this year's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Rolex 24 at Daytona-winning Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX05, driven by Tom Blomqvist , Helio Castroneves and Oliver Jarvis . The base 3.5-liter engine powers a variety of Honda and Acura passenger vehicles, including the Acura MDX and Honda Ridgeline.

Next

This weekend's Class 7 victory in the BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 1000 was the final race of 2022 for the Honda Off-Road Racing Team.

Honda Racing social media content and video links from the Baja 1000 can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). More features and videos can be found on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV). Posts from the Ridgeline Baja Race Truck's efforts can be viewed on Instagram at @proctor_race.

Honda Racing HPD Logo.

