Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Technology Conference ( Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:35 a.m. MST ( 9:35 a.m. EST ) in Scottsdale, AZ. https://enlivenstream.com/67417806 ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled forat) in

2022 Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit ( Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. PST ( 6:10 p.m. EST ) in Las Vegas, NV. https://cc.webcasts.com/well001/112922a_js/?entity=56_U5KJCWU ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled forat) in

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference ( Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. PST ( 6:40 p.m. EST ) in San Francisco, CA. https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/120722a_js/?entity=51_MBNTEFY ). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled forat) in

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com

(617) 866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:

Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

(617) 498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.