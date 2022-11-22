ANDREW HARPER ADDS LUXURY CRUISE REVIEWS

Andrew Harper at Sea launches in November as added benefit to members

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Andrew Harper editors have traveled the globe incognito to discover exceptional hideaways and experiences for Andrew Harper members. In the November issue of Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report, a publication exclusively for members, Andrew Harper announced the launch of Andrew Harper at Sea, a program showcasing editorial coverage of luxury cruise lines.

Andrew Harper at Sea debuts November 21 as a dedicated section in the monthly newsletter and the travel planning website, with a look at the latest in cruise trends, ports of call, new ships and detailed reviews by Andrew Harper editors of the most alluring oceangoing journeys. Andrew Harper cruise information is available on AndrewHarper.com.

"Our curated content offers the most highly relevant and anticipated travel experiences to Andrew Harper members," said Andrew Harper General Manager Don Jones. "We're excited to expand our valuable insights into luxury cruise travel, delivering the most in-depth insights for our members."

With this initiative, Andrew Harper, part of Internova Travel Group's Global Travel Collection, is well positioned to enter the dynamic market for cruises, growing its presence in the space and giving luxury travelers a new reason to become an Andrew Harper member.

"Our luxury travel clients have been asking for this content and we are excited to be able to provide it to them," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "Andrew Harper has a well-deserved reputation for excellence among luxury travelers, helping them create the most satisfying and rewarding experiences around the world. The travel editors are known for their high standards and insightful, trustworthy reports. I know that they will bring the same dedication to covering the cruise industry."

The first review is of a 13-day transatlantic crossing from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona aboard Cunard's youngest vessel, the Queen Elizabeth. The debut section also explores Silversea's remarkable S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) cruises, which tap into the popularity of culinary experiences, and reports briefly on some glamorous newcomers, including a superyacht nearing completion and a barge reinvented as a floating private villa along the Marne River in France's Champagne countryside.

The enhanced cruise coverage comes in response to persistent requests from Andrew Harper members. While Hideaway Report occasionally published reviews of cruise ships, as well as accounts of riverboat journeys, the principal focus until now has always been on hotels and resorts.

"After two years when cruises were put on hold due to the pandemic, there is a great deal of pent-up demand among luxury travelers, who are eager to get out to sea again," Jones said. "The Andrew Harper Travel Office has received inquiries about cruises ranging from a journey through the coral atolls of French Polynesia to trips along the icy fjords of Norway and Greenland. Andrew Harper at Sea will chronicle this trend and, hopefully, inspire its members with a sense of limitless possibility."

Andrew Harper membership benefits include receiving the monthly Hideaway Report and the Andrew Harper Collection of 12 guidebooks updated annually by region; unlimited travel planning services; special rates, amenities and exclusive offers with the world's leading independent and branded hotels, as well as cruise lines and tour operators; private travel auctions with significant savings; and personal recommendations from a wine concierge, along with members-only pricing on some of the world's rarest wines.

About Andrew Harper

Andrew Harper Hideaway Report traces its origins to 1979, when its founding editor left corporate life to travel the world, seeking out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe, he shared his findings in a newsletter for sophisticated travelers under the pseudonym Andrew Harper. Over the years, Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report, evolved into a luxury travel site with an expanded menu of curated content for its members, including in-depth articles about a destination's best hotels and restaurants, sightseeing and activities, as well as sample itineraries. Andrew Harper's exclusive community of members have relied on the ratings and recommendations of our editors to point them in the right direction for planning their trips with Andrew Harper's travel office, where they receive exclusive travel perks at over 1,500 hotels, villas, cruises and more, plus access to auctions, ongoing offers and some of the world's rarest wines through a dedicated wine concierge. For more information on how to join, you can call 1 (800) 375-4685 / WEEKDAYS 8:30AM - 5:30PM CT or join here. Email membership services at memberservices@andrewharper.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

