Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello Recognized by Los Angeles Times as an Inspirational Woman

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Director Lana Manganiello has been selected as a nominee by the Los Angeles Times for its "2022 Inspirational Women Awards" and profiled in Inspirational Women Magazine. The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in southern California for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

"This recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment Lana brings to all that she does," said Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald. "She is skillful, strategic and resourceful in service of firm clients, the legal profession and the business community at large."

Manganiello has devoted more than 15 years to coaching and training early career and seasoned lawyers and other service professionals on topics related to strategic business planning, client development and marketing. Trained and certified through Cornell University in Diversity and Inclusion, she is dedicated to working with law firms to create cultures of belonging where women and diverse professionals thrive.

To better understand the priorities and desires of the current generation of early career attorneys, Manganiello partnered with the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) this past summer to conduct an anonymous associate survey. The survey asked for their experiences with and thoughts on topics including partnership and long-term career goals, connection and support at work, professional development, communication and compensation. LACBA recently published the results in the Early Career Attorney Report, authored by Manganiello, to provide law firm leadership with data so that they may implement changes that will meaningfully attract, retain and develop the next generation of leaders in law.

Manganiello and her team developed the Associate Advancement Accelerator to facilitate skill building and connection that lead to attorney engagement and help realize a professional's full potential early on in their career. She found that career satisfaction and retention increase when firms invest in training and development programs that accelerate relationships with colleagues and further the skills and techniques required to intentionally develop and expand a book of business.

Recently recognized as an "Diversity Champion" by Consulting Magazine and named a 'Woman to Watch' by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Manganiello volunteers her time with several organizations throughout Southern California. She serves as Vice President on the Board of Directors and Chair of the Marketing Committee for Counsel for Justice, the Los Angeles County Bar Association's pro-bono arm providing equal access to legal services in the community. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the San Diego County Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is the Membership Chair of the Legal Marketing Association's Southern California Steering Committee and serves on the Professional Development Section Committee and DEI Section Committee of the National Association for Law Placement (NALP).

Equinox Strategy Partners, headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in New York and San Diego, concentrates on training and coaching lawyers and firms. Manganiello and the team at Equinox Strategy Partners facilitate 12-month, professional and business development coaching and training programs that instill the relationship development and client service skills required to build a fulfilling practice and to thrive in the legal profession.

