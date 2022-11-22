Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Pendency of a Securities Class Action against Allergan plc

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



IN RE ALLERGAN PLC SECURITIES

LITIGATION





No. 18 Civ. 12089 (CM)(GWG)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All individuals and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Allergan plc ("Allergan") preferred stock or common stock between January 30, 2017 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

Excluded from the Class are Defendants (defined in the Notice of Pendency of Class Action, the "Notice"); the officers, directors, and affiliates of Allergan, at all relevant times; Allergan's employee retirement or benefit plan(s) and their participants or beneficiaries to the extent they purchased or acquired Allergan common stock through any such plan(s); any entity in which Defendants have or had controlling interest; immediate family members of any excluded person; and the legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns of any excluded person or entity.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), entered September 8, 2021, certifying the above-captioned action (the "Action") as a class action. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form is currently available or needs to be filed at this time.

If you are a Class Member, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in the more detailed Notice, which is available on the Action's website, www. allergansecuritieslitigation.com . That Notice describes in more detail this Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you would prefer to receive the Notice by mail, please contact:

Allergan Securities Litigation

c/o Notice Administrator

PO Box 2009

Chanhassen, MN 55317-2009

Phone: (877) 915-7874

www. allergansecuritieslitigation.com

Inquiries other than requests for the Notice may be made to Class Counsel:

James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

685 Third Avenue, Floor 26

New York, New York 10017

Telephone: (212) 983-9330

Fax: (212) 983-9331

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.

DATED: November 8, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

