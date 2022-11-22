Nutrabolt Welcomes Two Key Leaders Focused on Growth, Expansion, and Consumer-Centric Strategy

Chief Marketing Officer Robert Zajac and Chief Growth Officer Sabba Naserian Bring Noteworthy Expertise and Experience to the Corporate Leadership Roster

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global active health and wellness company, today announces the addition of Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer, and Sabba Naserian, Chief Growth Officer, to its executive team. Each highly-accomplished leader takes a results-driven approach to innovation, and plays an integral role in pushing the company to its next phase of success.

Nutrabolt (PRNewswire)

"With a sharp focus on consumer experience and strategic expansion, I'm confident that Robert's expertise with highly-differentiated, well-known brands, and Sabba's acclaimed strategic foresight will strengthen our leadership team, and drive Nutrabolt to achieve on our mission and vision," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "I'm proud to have a world-class team around me, and I look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

Robert Zajac joins Nutrabolt with over 20 years of global marketing experience leading high-performance brands, including almost five years with ESPN, and more than eight years in leadership roles with Nike. Most recently, Zajac served as SVP, Global Brand Marketing & Experience at Abercrombie and Fitch where he led the creation and launch of the company's first new brand in more than a decade.

"With amazing talent, a dedication to innovation, and a true passion for our mission, the Brand Marketing teams at Nutrabolt have the opportunity to drive a consumer-centric approach for the company and connect our brands to culture and consumers better than anyone," said Zajac.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Zajac will level up the customer experience for Nutrabolt's family of brands including C4 Energy, Cellucor, and XTEND, continue to drive creative innovation through existing and emerging platforms, and help accelerate growth across categories, products, and channels.

From 2014-2016, Sabba Naserian served as Nutrabolt's VP of Global Development, and the company is pleased to welcome back a sure cultural fit and known expansion expert. Since 2016, she's bolstered her expert resume with experience that ranges from creating a launching pad for new brands through her own agency, to serving in key growth roles with boutique agency Indelible, and senior leadership at Canopy Growth Corporation.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Nutrabolt," stated Naserian. "We're laser focused on delivering positive human impact – not only through a portfolio that will optimize human potential – but also through partnerships that strengthen the commitment to our communities. I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's future in a meaningful way."

Naserian's goals as Chief Growth Officer include expanding the business into new categories, continuing to round out the company's portfolio of products, and serving as a hands-on leader for the talented teammates at Nutrabolt.

Both new leaders possess a passion for Nutrabolt's mission, and share in the company's commitment to serve its people, communities, and the planet. The addition of Zajac and Naserian reinforces Nutrabolt's dedication to achieving long-term, strategic growth, and solidifying its position as The Human Performance Company.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

Nutrabolt (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrabolt