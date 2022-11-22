OLO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Olo Inc. Shareholders

OLO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Olo Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased shares of Olo's Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in OLO:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/olo-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=33892&from=4

Olo Inc. NEWS - OLO NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Olo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Olo you have until November 28, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Olo securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OLO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/olo-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=33892&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm