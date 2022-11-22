SANTA FE DEMONS TO START SPRING SEASON ON NEW BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL FIELDS INSTALLED BY HELLAS CONSTRUCTION

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas Construction recently completed installation of new baseball and softball fields for the Santa Fe Demons high school teams. With a history of bringing home state championships titles, the Demons look to extend their streak on their new fields in the 2023 season.

"Hellas delivers baseball/softball fields with exceptional performance & player safety at Santa Fe H.S." Ross Chase BDM

Construction on the baseball and softball fields included removal of the existing sod followed by grading, adding new drainstone, improving drainage, replacing old perimeter boards with Eco Nailer®, laying Major Play® Matrix® Helix turf and adding Realfill™ infill. Hellas will complete installation with new bases and field markings.

Manufactured by Hellas Construction, the Major Play Matrix Helix synthetic turf system was created specifically for baseball and softball. Major Play Matrix Helix delivers consistent and predictable ball response and a shock-absorbent field of play. Helix Technology used when manufacturing the turf adds memory and strength to fibers, allowing them to spring back quickly after use, and extending the life of the field.

Realfill infill is made of pea gravel and dust-free cuboidal SBR rubber that has a deliberate shape and size designed to minimize migration. Realfill offers a uniform, predictable playing surface with a consistent Gmax throughout the life cycle of the field.

Santa Fe High School is part of the US Department of Education Green Ribbon Sustainable Santa Fe program so Eco Nailer is a perfect choice for this project. Eco Nailer is a 100% recycled replacement nailer board that replaces the use of wooden 2x4's. Eco Nailer is water resistant, and will not rot, mildew, decay, or warp under extreme freeze-thaw cycles.

Hellas Business Development Director, Ross Chase says "I am so proud to be working with Santa Fe High School as Hellas completes construction of state-of-the-art synthetic turf system for the Demons baseball/softball fields. We know the new fields will deliver the type of playing experience that fosters exceptional performance, player safety, and all-out fun for the fans."

Hellas Construction Inc., owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Hellas has operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami. Along with hundreds of K-12 and collegiate fields, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. By controlling the supply chain, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Santa Fe High School is a public secondary school located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Founded in 1899, it is the oldest high school in New Mexico. The school exclusively educates a secondary student-based body, ninth through twelfth grade.

Product Links

https://youtu.be/fX9IUwcz_NI

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

Hellas installed Major Play® Matrix® Helix® at Santa Fe High School's baseball field as the Demons prepare for the 2023 season. Major Play Matrix Helix delivers consistent and predictable ball response and a shock-absorbent field of play. (PRNewswire)

Hellas installed Major Play® Matrix® Helix® in the outfield and bullpen areas at Santa Fe High School. In addition to the consistent and predictable ball response in the outfield area, the Helix Technology used when manufacturing the turf adds memory and strength to fibers, allowing them to spring back quickly after use, and extending the life of the field. (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.