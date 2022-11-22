uLab® expands business opportunities as growth accelerates in clear aligner devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and uDesign® treatment planning software, announces the establishment of a separate business line to manufacture private-label aligner products. The new business will provide access to uLab Systems' industry-leading software and handle manufacturing, logistics, and packaging for partners who prefer to focus on the commercial and customer experience aspects of their business.

uLab's world-class automated manufacturing facility for aligner products, its fast delivery times, and its proximity to a North American global shipping hub, present complementary businesses serving the orthodontic industry with quality and efficient manufacturing options to pursue creative new business opportunities.

"We are establishing the private-label business model in response to demand across the industry for high-quality clear aligners that are manufactured in an environmentally conscious manner and delivered rapidly," says Amir Abolfathi, CEO and co-founder. "The separate business line allows uLab to remain focused on our core commercial business—the flagship uDesign and uSmile product lines—and simultaneously support other industry innovators who want access to our software and manufacturing facility"

The uLab manufacturing facility is located in Memphis, Tennessee, and has the capacity to manufacture millions of aligner products annually. The operation is focused on sustainable manufacturing practices; 80 percent of the molds used to produce clear aligner products are recycled. Commercial aligner products are rapidly produced and shipped throughout North America and to select Asia-Pacific countries.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by a seasoned team of healthcare innovators who are helping to expand and transform options for orthodontic practices, enabling doctors to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take control of their treatment plans. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to orthodontic practices in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

