Cansortium Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 29 at 4:30 P.M. ET

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company will issue a press release with its results prior to the call.

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10020760

Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

