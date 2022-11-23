Ecommerce Pioneer and Overstock.com Veteran Stormy Simon Launches Mother Ruggers, the First Washable Luxury Rug Company

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stormy Simon, corporate renegade and past President of Overstock.com , has partnered with Turkish manufacturer and designer Ayse Yildirim to introduce Mother Ruggers, the first washable luxury rug company. Founded in late 2021, Mother Ruggers are uniquely woven rug collections with innovative engineering to create machine-washable area rugs.

With permanent showrooms at Showplace at High Point Market in North Carolina, and World Market Center in Las Vegas, the brand's full collection is available for purchase at www.motherruggers.com . Highlights include The Rugger, a fabulous, anti-slip hybrid of a rug and a mat so delightfully thin it hugs your floor, and The Reversible, which you have to see to believe! Rounding out the initial offerings are Ruggaroos, an adorable line for kids, and Chennie Chic, where fashion, function, and an amazing feel meet at a fair price, can both be found at www.wayfair.com .

Simon, Co-Founder and CEO of Mother Ruggers, grew Overstock.com to a $2B juggernaut and garnered numerous distinctions for outstanding customer service including ranking in the top 4 AMEX/National Retail Federation Customer Choice Awards. Under her guidance, Overstock was also named to Forbes' list of "America's 100 Most Trustworthy Companies." Simon, along with Yildirim, a fine art designer and textile expert, have combined their respective talents to disrupt the market with affordable, easy-to-care-for designer machine washable rugs priced for every mother. The duo is thrilled to bring their products exclusively to North America.

"I am proud to say that there are no other rugs like this on the US market. Utilizing my skill and knowledge as a third-generation textile artisan, I've blended the most advanced, proprietary textile engineering with creative design to craft the most unique, special rugs," said Co-Founder and Chief Designer Ayse Yildirim.

Between the two founders, their wholesale distribution company, Orlena LLC, has an innovative and streamlined operational model. "What makes our company special is that there is no middleman - we control the process from thread to doorstep," stated Simon. "Which allows us to offer Mother Ruggers to consumers at a reasonable price point," added Yildirim. Orlena LLC., the wholesale mother company of Mother Ruggers, distributes rugs, pillows, and textiles exclusively from their boutique manufacturing facility in Turkey.

Just in time for Black Friday, customers can enjoy a sitewide 25% off all merchandise. To learn more and purchase, visit www.motherruggers.com

About Mother Ruggers

Welcome to Mother Ruggers, where livability meets luxury. We are excited to introduce our uniquely woven, anti-slip, luxury and machine-washable collections. We hand-draw every design creating combinations of vibrant color and subtle details that make Mother Ruggers' Rugs special. Female-founded and run, Mother Ruggers products are inspired by a legacy of textiles spanning over three generations. Our rugs are uniquely engineered, woven, and designed by Orlena Home exclusively for us.

