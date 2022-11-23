First International Bank of Israel Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 1,131 million in the first nine months of 2022; Return on equity – 15.1%;

Net income of NIS 467 million in the third quarter of 2022; Return on equity – 18.5%;

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated, "The First International Bank presented another quarter of growth, via its strict and quality management of capital over the long-term, enabling growth in credit and in operations in general. The growth was evident across a broad range of our activity, while at the same time maintaining the balanced risk profile that characterizes the Bank, both during periods of growth, as well as periods of increased risk."

"The First International Bank continued to cement its position within its areas of market leadership: namely, investment management and capital markets, providing customers with a broad range of high-value offerings and innovative investment products which are tailored to customer needs and to changing trends in the financial markets, today marked by high volatility and rising interest rates."

Growth

The trend of improvement in First International Bank's third quarter results is evident across all the core operations of the Bank. The growth in activity, both in credit and deposits, combined with the impact of rising interest rates, contributed to the increase in profits from credit and deposits. Financing income from current operations in the third quarter of the year increased by 48.5%, as compared with the corresponding quarter last year and totaled NIS 1,075 million.

Commission income increased by 6.9% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, due to the growth in the activity of the Bank. Total income in the third quarter increased by 27%, and increased by 12.9% in the first nine months of the year.

Credit to the public increased by 19.3% in the past year (as compared with the corresponding period last year) and increased by 13.2% in the year-to-date, totaling NIS 115,708 million. The growth in credit is evident across all areas of operations: the large business segment grew by 54% over the past year; the middle market business segment grew by 36.4%; the small business segment grew by 8.7%; household credit grew by 7.5%; and residential loans grew by 13.4%. In the third quarter of the year, credit to the public grew by 1.6%. Deposits by the public grew by 11.2% compared with that of the corresponding period last year, totaling NIS 164,902 million.

Profitability

The net income of the First International Bank Group in the third quarter of the year was NIS 467 million, reflecting growth of 28.3% compared with that of the corresponding period of last year. Return on equity was 18.5%. In the first nine months of the year, net income was NIS 1,131 million, reflecting growth of 5.5% compared with the corresponding period of last year, with return on equity at 15.1%.

Credit loss expenses in the third quarter of the year were NIS 43 million, as compared to income of NIS 69 million in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing an increase of NIS 112 million. In the first nine months of the year, credit loss expenses were 74 million, as compared to income of NIS 206 million in the corresponding period last year, representing an increase of NIS 280 million.

The increase in the provision for credit losses was due to an increase in the collective provision, which was due to an increase in the volume of working credit, and the increase in the safety-cushion allowance, which was increased as a result of the potential implications from changes in the local and global economic environment, as well as the sharp increase in interest rates, an increase in inflation and fears of an economic slowdown, among other impacts.

In the corresponding period last year, it is noted that a one-time income from credit losses was recorded totaling NIS 183 million which was due to a decrease in the collective allowance, which in turn was due to an improvement in macro-economic indicators following the exit from the Corona downturn as well as improved indicators pointing at the level of risk inherent in the Bank's credit portfolio.

The volume of problematic credit was reduced by 18.5% as compared to that at the end of 2021.

Efficiency and Technology

The efficiency ratio continued to improve and was 47.7% in the third quarter of the year. In the first nine months of the year, the ratio improved to 53.3%, as compared to 57.9% in the corresponding period of last year. The Bank continued to invest in its efficiency measures, which included, among other aspects, automation, improved efficiency of work procedures, digital innovation and co-operation with fintech companies. The Bank leverages data and develops advanced models, in order to provide an advanced and efficient service to its customers.

Financial Stability

The shareholders equity of the Bank reached NIS 10,237 million, reflecting an increase of 2.3% in relation to that of December 31, 2021.

The Tier 1 equity capital ratio reached 10.17%, which is 0.93% higher than the required regulatory ratio.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Bank today approved a dividend distribution of NIS 235 million. This distribution is in addition to dividends totaling NIS 710 million which have been distributed in the current year. The annual dividend return as of November 6, 2022, amounted to 7.75%, representing the highest dividend return in the Israeli banking system.

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES













Principal financial ratios

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2021











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)(3) 15.1 % 15.1 % 14.7 % Return on average assets(1) 0.82 % 0.84 % 0.82 % Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.17 % 11.64 % 11.46 % Leverage ratio 5.10 % 5.54 % 5.34 % Liquidity coverage ratio 127 % 133 % 128 % Net stable funding ratio (2) 134 %

*139% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.7 % 2.6 % 2.6 % Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.9 % 1.6 % 1.6 % Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Efficiency ratio 53.3 % 57.9 % 58.3 % Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.01 % 1.12 % 1.05 % Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.47 % 0.72 % **0.62% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 224 % 222 % **244% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.03 % (0.02 %) (0.01 %) Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.09 % (0.30 %) (0.23 %)















Principal data from the statement of income



For the nine months

ended September 30,





2022



2021











NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank



1,131



1,072 Interest Income, net

2,613

2,090 Expenses (income) from credit losses

74

(206) Total non-Interest income

1,194

1,281 Of which: Fees

1,125

1,057 Total operating and other expenses

2,028

1,953 Of which: Salaries and related expenses

1,231

1,199 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

11.27

10.68













Principal data from the balance sheet

30.9.22

30.9.21

31.12.21











NIS million Total assets

194,987

173,758

180,470 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 56,012 57,083 57,370 Securities 15,331 14,803 15,091 Credit to the public, net 114,539 95,877 101,164 Total liabilities 184,290 163,301 170,033 of which: Deposits from the public 164,902 148,273 153,447 Deposits from banks 4,998 5,471 5,144 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 5,030 2,851 3,356 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 10,237 10,022 10,003













Additional data

30.9.22

30.9.21

31.12.21 Share price (0.01 NIS)

14,500

11,820

12,950 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 708 224 543 * Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

** Restated.

*** Restated in respect of the new disclosure format on nonaccrual debts instead of impaired debts.

(1) Annualized.

(2) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021. Therefor no comparative data for

the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is stated.

(3) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel, beginning in 2022, the method for the conversion of return per period into annualized

terms was changed, from exponential calculation to linear calculation. Comparative data have been restated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)























For the three months ended September 30

For the nine months ended September 30

For the year Ended December 31



2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

1,382

807

3,357

2,392 3,150 Interest Expenses 372 97 744 302 356 Interest Income, net 1,010 710 2,613 2,090 2,794 Expenses (income) from credit losses 43 (69) 74 (206) (216) Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 967 779 2,539 2,296 3,010 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 48 63 60 214 303 Fees 370 346 1,125 1,057 1,444 Other income 1 6 9 10 9 Total non- Interest income 419 415 1,194 1,281 1,756 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 416 399 1,231 1,199 1,601 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 86 84 249 255 340 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 29 27 84 78 105 Other expenses 151 135 464 421 606 Total operating and other expenses 682 645 2,028 1,953 2,652 Profit before taxes 704 549 1,705 1,624 2,114 Provision for taxes on profit 249 193 597 570 728 Profit after taxes 455 356 1,108 1,054 1,386 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 27 21 64 57 69 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 482 377 1,172 1,111 1,455 Attributed to non–controlling interests (15) (13) (41) (39) (50) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 467 364 1,131 1,072 1,405















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 4.65 3.62 11.27 10.68 14.00

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)



















For the three months ended September 30

For the nine months ended September 30

For the year

Ended December 31

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests 482

377

1,172

1,111

1,455 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (15) (13) (41) (39) (50) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 467 364 1,131 1,072 1,405 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (95) (8) (472) (4) 27 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 42 12 238 58 (24) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (53) 4 (234) 54 3 Related tax effect 18 - 80 (18) (1) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests,

after taxes (35) 4 (154) 36 2 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests (2) 1 (11) 2 - Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank,

after taxes (33) 3 (143) 34 2 Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 447 381 1,018 1,147 1,457 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (13) (14) (30) (41) (50) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 434 367 988 1,106 1,407 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans,

of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)



September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 56,012 57,083 57,370 Securities 15,331 14,803 15,091 Securities which were borrowed 630 232 845 Credit to the public 115,708 96,965 102,240 Provision for Credit losses (1,169) (1,088) (1,076) Credit to the public, net 114,539 95,877 101,164 Credit to the government 862 859 811 Investment in investee company 679 699 713 Premises and equipment 894 929 931 Intangible assets 297 275 300 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,800 1,565 1,709 Other assets(2) 1,943 1,436 1,536 Total assets 194,987 173,758 180,470 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 164,902 148,273 153,447 Deposits from banks 4,998 5,471 5,144 Deposits from the Government 891 417 960 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 5,030 2,851 3,356 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,303 1,751 2,038 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,166 4,538 5,088 Total liabilities 184,290 163,301 170,033 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 10,237 10,022 10,003 Non-controlling interests 460 435 434 Total equity 10,697 10,457 10,437 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 194,987 173,758 180,470 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 101 million and NIS 86

million and NIS 79 million at 30.9.22, 30.9.21 and 31.12.21, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 738 million and NIS 263 million and NIS 333 million at 30.9.22, 30.9.21

and 31.12.21, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 808 million and NIS 440 million and NIS 641 million at 30.9.22, 30.9.21

and 31.12.21, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)



For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of June 30, 2022 927 (291) 9,337 9,973 447 10,420 Net profit for the period - - 467 467 15 482 Dividend - - (170) (170) - (170) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (33) - (33) (2) (35) Balance as at September 30, 2022 927 (324) 9,634 10,237 460 10,697





























For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of June 30, 2021 927 (152) *9,105 9,880 421 10,301 Net profit for the period - - 364 364 13 377 Dividend - - (225) (225) - (225) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 3 - 3 1 4 Balance as at September 30, 2021 927 (149) 9,244 10,022 435 10,457





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited) 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial

implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Net profit for the period - - 1,131 1,131 41 1,172 Dividend - - (710) (710) - (710) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (143) - (143) (11) (154) Balance as at September 30, 2022 927 (324) 9,634 10,237 460 10,697





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited) 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Net profit for the period - - 1,072 1,072 39 1,111 Dividend - - (225) (225) - (225) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 34 - 34 2 36 Balance as at September 30, 2021 927 (149) 9,244 10,022 435 10,457

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2020 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Net profit for the year - - 1,405 1,405 50 1,455 Dividend - - (545) (545) (10) (555) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2 Balance as at December 31, 2021 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 * Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments – credit losses (ASC-326).

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

e-mail: fibi@gkir.com

Tel: +1-646-201-924

