Local Entrepreneur Brings Third Wing Zone to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone , known for its fast, flavor-packed chicken wings, will debut its newest location in Louisville at 5210 Dixie Hwy. on November 25. Wing Zone will bring its 18 award-winning flavors to the Louisville community with their signature fast wings, tenders and fries.

The new Louisville Wing Zone is the fifth brick-and-mortar location to open in the state of Kentucky and is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Adam Wyatt. Adam, a Louisville native, opened his first Wing Zone in August of 2006 at the age of 24. The new Wing Zone will not only be the third location that Adam has opened in his hometown, but is also expected to bring an estimated total of 50 new jobs to the Louisville community.

"To continue to grow the presence of Wing Zone in Louisville means the world to me," said Wyatt. "Wings will forever have a deep connection to the community here, and it's our duty to continue to provide the best flavors. We want to keep spreading our wings across this city for as long as we can by offering unbeatable value, unmatched quality and accessibility for the people of Louisville."

From Tame to Nuclear Habanero, the Wing Zone offers options for everyone looking to experience the Scoville Scale firsthand. The flavor line-up, features tongue-tantalizing flavors such as Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Mango Fire, Blackened Voodoo and Liquid Gold. The menu focuses on original bone-in wings, boneless wings, and massive hand-breaded tenders as well as flavor rub fries along with the indulgent favorite funnel cake fries.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone has built its success on great wings and award-winning flavors. The chain has grown from its original location in Florida to a much-loved international brand with more than 60 locations throughout the United States and abroad.

Wing Zone in Louisville is open Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – midnight. For additional information, visit www.wingzone.com or call 502-409-7112.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

