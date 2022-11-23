Newark Public Schools Launches Aviation Program with Aviation Institute of Maintenance

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newark Board of Education (NBOE) approved a strategic partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM), of Teterboro, New Jersey. AIM is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and graduates hundreds of aviation maintenance technicians every year. NBOE students will be allowed to start coursework in this high-demand field involving aircraft systems that can lead to careers as aircraft mechanics, avionics technicians, and aircraft inspectors. "The district continues to identify sectors with critical labor shortages and partners with industry professionals to provide programs and opportunities today, preparing our students for careers tomorrow," announced Superintendent Roger León.

While air traffic has not fully reached pre-pandemic levels, airports around the world continue to deal with labor shortages that impact every level of the aviation industry. Last summer's travel season was one of the worst in history. "Plagued by delays and cancellations for varying reasons, this industry needs an injection of new high-skilled professionals and AIM in partnership with the Newark Board of Education is prepared to do just that," shared De'Kylen Jordan, Campus Executive Director of Aviation Institute of Maintenance. "With the recent expansion at Newark International Airport and its proximity to our schools, we know the opportunities are real," added NBOE President Dawn Haynes.

The partnership with AIM will launch this spring for eligible graduating seniors, with plans to expand for full-time enrollment of NBOE students at AIM. Students will be immersed in all aspects of the industry through extended learning experiences at local airports and guest speakers. "The aviation industry has many opportunities for career advancement and we intend to make them available to our students," said Superintendent Roger León. To receive more information about the NBOE x AIM partnership, please visit NBOE & AIM Partnership

