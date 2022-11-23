Oldcastle APG Acquires Operations of Sterling Sand and Soil Mender Products

Expands Polymeric Sand and Lawn & Garden Businesses Across US



ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, has acquired the packaging operations of Sterling Sand and the soil business of Soil Mender Products. The acquisitions of its co-packing partners enable Oldcastle APG to extend its geographic position and production capabilities in high-demand, high-growth markets to best serve its customers.

With operations in South Carolina and North Carolina, Sterling Sand is a leading regional manufacturer and distributor of specialty sands for industrial, construction, recreation and other end-market uses. An established co-packer for Oldcastle APG's Techniseal business, Sterling Sand is a key partner in the bagging and distribution of its polymeric sand products for customers in the Southeast US. The acquisition of Sterling Sand's packaging operations will enable Techniseal to achieve increased production capacity and market share growth potential in southeastern markets.

Soil Mender Products is a leading regional manufacturer of lawn and garden solutions that promote soil health, biodiversity and outdoor aesthetics while supporting a thriving ecosystem. Located in northwestern Texas, it operates as a co-packer for Oldcastle APG's large retail customers in the Texas market. Soil Mender's advantageous geographic position, coupled with its exceptional product offerings and industry knowledge, effectively strengthen Oldcastle APG's Lawn & Garden business in the region.

"As North America's leading provider of integrated and sustainable outdoor living solutions, we are excited to welcome Sterling Sand and Soil Mender Products to the APG Family as we enhance our Techniseal and Lawn & Garden manufacturing capabilities," said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "With increased production and growth in the Carolinas, Texas and surrounding markets, we can continue to provide end-to-end outdoor living solutions to customers across the country."

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard, Echelon, Barrette Outdoor Living, Sakrete, Pebble Technology International and MoistureShield. Visit oldcastleapg.com.

About CRH

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.73,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative end-to-end solutions which can be found throughout the built environment in a wide range of construction projects from major public infrastructure to homes and commercial buildings. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com

View original content:

SOURCE Oldcastle APG