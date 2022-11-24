CCM Hockey Partners with Lifestyle Brand Supreme to Create Iconic All Stars Hockey Jersey

Leading Hockey Gear and Fashion Brands Bring Hockey into Streetwear

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment, is thrilled to announce a partnership with New York fashion and lifestyle brand Supreme for the creation of a new All Stars Hockey Jersey. The jersey combines comfort and style both on and off the ice, CCM is the first hockey brand to partner with Supreme, which is renowned for its constantly evolving collaborations with designers and other artists.

The two brands, both known for their passion, quality and style, designed this jersey to bring hockey into streetwear, a territory primarily inspired by skateboarding and Hip Hop cultures. This innovative collaboration is a natural fit as both brands have become institutions in their respective industries, CCM a star player on the hockey scene since 1899, and Supreme a New York symbol of counterculture and fashion since 1994.

"We are very proud to create an Iconic Hockey jersey with the legends at Supreme. This is the perfect example of a great design where sports meet lifestyle in a new authentic and fresh way. It's exciting to see that more and more lifestyle inspired brands are looking into the hockey community. We believe this originality is inspiring for our consumers and can help create a new level of interest for our beloved sport," Robert Zaring, VP Marketing, CCM Hockey.

Available in both light and dark colorways, the polyester jersey with tackle twill appliqué is made in Canada exclusively for Supreme. It is available in North America on the Supreme website starting November 24th, 2022.

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

After becoming the home of New York City skate culture, Supreme grew to embody downtown culture and play an integral part in its constant regeneration. Skaters, punks, hip-hop heads – the young counterculture at large – all gravitate toward Supreme. While it developed into a downtown institution, Supreme established itself as a brand known for its quality, style, and authenticity. Over 25 years, Supreme has expanded from its New York City origins into a global community; working with generations of artists, photographers, designers, musicians, filmmakers, and writers who defied conventions and contributed to its unique identity and attitude.

