The Cabana at Jensen Dunes appoints new Campus Executive Director to Pave the Future Growth of the Senior Living Community

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabana at Jensen Dunes, LLC is excited to announce that senior care veteran, Lisa Cummins, will be joining their leadership team as the Campus Executive Director. Lisa comes to The Cabana as a proven mission-driven and hands-on senior living executive. She will oversee the daily operations of The Cabana and help guide the beautiful 22+ acre campus into a future Life Plan Community.

Lisa's joining the team is just one of many strategic steps in a much larger plan for expansion and enhancements at The Cabana. Convivial Life, who owns and operates The Cabana and Jacaranda Trace, shares that the plan includes 170+ Independent Living residences, a new clubhouse, and other support services that will complement The Cabana and broaden Convivial's not-for-profit mission in serving older adults in the Jensen Beach and greater Martin county.

"We are fortunate to have Lisa join The Cabana family," says Joel Anderson, representative for Convivial Life, the Sarasota-based not-for-profit organization that acquired The Cabana in January 2022. "Lisa has a passion for creating outstanding living experiences for seniors. Her expertise along with our other dedicated leaders will help drive The Cabana's mission and commitment to excellence in serving our residents, employees, and the greater community."

Lisa brings over 23 years of experience in leading senior living organizations, including assisted living communities, Life Plan communities, and hospice services. She and her family are moving to the Treasure Coast from Grand Rapids, MI, and have already fallen in love with the area. "We love the charm of Jensen Beach and the surrounding towns," says Lisa. "There is plenty of Florida sunshine year-round, warm and inviting neighbors, and picturesque outdoors to enjoy. We look forward to helping our residents at The Cabana stay active and involved in this wonderful community, giving back and enjoying life at its fullest."

About The Cabana at Jensen Dunes

The Cabana at Jensen Dunes is a 126-residence assisted living and memory care community nestled on 22+ acres in Jensen Beach, FL. The community boasts a commitment to high-quality services and amenities on a beautiful campus surrounded by natural dunes and a preserve with neighboring Atlantic coast breezes.

About Convivial Life

Convivial Life is a Florida, not-for-profit senior living organization. The company's mission seeks to enhance the lives of those served – residents, staff, and the local community. They are committed to creating vibrant and joyful lifestyle experiences at their communities with quality healthcare and other supportive services.

