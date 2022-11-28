Newforma Announces Japanese Language Translation for ConstructEx™

Newforma's ConstructEx software is used by Construction teams around the world and is now available in Japanese

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, announces the release of a Japanese-language translation for its ConstructEx cloud-based software.

Each project team member can set their language preference in their ConstructEx user profile, including English, Spanish, and now Japanese. The translated user interface includes all menus, forms, and report screens. All ConstructEx modules have been translated, including Construction Administration (submittals, RFIs), Project Communication, Document Management, and Field Management.

ConstructEx is used by diverse project teams around the world. By providing language options, a major barrier to learning and adopting the software is removed.

For more information on ConstructEx please visit newforma.com.

About Newforma

Newforma's industry-leading Project Information Management (PIM) software streamlines communication, manages files and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Our software will reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms. For more information, visit newforma.com.

