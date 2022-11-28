Theralink® Technologies Achieves the First College of American Pathologists Accreditation for a Commercial Reverse Phase Protein Array Laboratory in U.S.

College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation Signifies the Highest Standards in Laboratory Practice



GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company with a novel phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced that the Company has received College of American Pathologists ("CAP") Accreditation for its Reverse Phase Protein Array laboratory in Golden, Colorado.

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the Theralink Technologies' laboratory based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of its Accreditation review system. During the process, which is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examined the laboratory's records and the quality control of procedures. The CAP inspector also reviewed laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

"This is a major milestone for Theralink, as we now have the only commercial Reverse Phase Protein Array laboratory in the United States with CAP accreditation for our Next Generation Proteomic services," said Mick Ruxin M.D., CEO of Theralink Technologies. "Theralink is now both CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited, demonstrating that our test results and laboratory processes are meeting and exceeding industry standards for clinical testing. CAP accreditation is the champion of laboratory excellence, and cancer patients will potentially benefit with our accreditation."

The College of America Pathologists is a medical society serving nearly 18,000 physician members and the laboratory community globally. It is the world's largest association composed exclusively of pathologists and is widely considered the leading standard in laboratory quality assurance. The CAP is an advocate for high-quality and cost-effective medical care.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, colorectal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

