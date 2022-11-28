'Tis the Season: Empire State Building Unveils Spectacular Holiday Decorations, Window Displays, and First Ever Santa Visit for Observatory Guests

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa's helpers delivered special surprises to the Empire State Building (ESB) this year, which include festive decorations, musical performances, and multiple visits from Santa Claus himself.

"We are delighted to set the stage for our guests to create unforgettable memories with festive holiday cheer at every corner of the Empire State Building Observatory," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We have truly outdone ourselves this year with over-the-top decorations throughout our reimagined Observatory Experience and plenty of holiday surprises to land us on the nice list."

Deck the Halls

Ornaments, wreaths, and bows with silver and gold accents adorn the entire Observatory Experience with a large, bright menorah in front of the two-story building model. Guests can take their holiday photos on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory in a snowy corner display of birch branches and gold lights.

The building's landmark Fifth Avenue Lobby is decorated with hanging holiday lights, wreaths, and an embellished Christmas tree. The iconic Fifth Avenue windows feature the Empire State Building among holiday landscapes with gold, glitter, and candy themes.

Holiday Magic

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 30, tenants and visitors who pass through the Fifth Avenue Lobby from Monday through Friday will hear festive holiday tunes performed by professional pianists. Santa Claus himself will hear Christmas wishes and spread holiday cheer with guests in his own decorated corner of the 80th Floor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4.

New at ESB

After their visit with Santa, guests can enjoy coffee, cocktails, and a meal at the newly opened Starbucks Reserve at the base of the Empire State Building. The three-floor, 23,000 square foot space is the only Starbucks Reserve with a full-service dining experience. Visitors can relax with breakfast, lunch, or dinner in the lounges on the second and concourse levels or pick up a treat at the grab-and-go coffee counter with exclusive ESB x Starbucks merchandise on the main level.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million, top-to-bottom reimagination that included a dedicated guest entrance, an immersive museum with digital and tactile exhibits, and a renovated 102nd Floor Observatory. The 86th Floor Observatory boasts heat lamps to keep guests comfortable as they enjoy the outdoor views throughout the winter season.

Holiday Lightings

The Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights will shine throughout the holiday season with dedicated lightings for Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

