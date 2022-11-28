Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2

Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in the state

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.

Topgolf Vineyard opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be the second Topgolf venue in Utah. (PRNewswire)

"It doesn't matter if you've never picked up a golf club before, we're pretty certain you'll have fun at Topgolf since our whole experience is focused on cutting loose with friends and family," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "We've enjoyed great relationships with Utahns after our Salt Lake City venue opened, and we're thrilled at the opportunity to bring more play to the state."

Players at Topgolf Vineyard will be welcomed by 72 climate-controlled hitting bays throughout the venue's two levels. Each hitting bay is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology that allows Players to see their ball's speed, height, distance and more as they aim for on-field targets during point-scoring games like Angry Birds, a Player favorite.

Other ways to have a blast at Topgolf Vineyard include enjoying the 12-hole miniature golf course, chef-inspired dishes, top-shelf drinks, music, family-friendly programs, an outdoor patio and more.

"It's been a pleasure working to bring this incredible facility to Vineyard residents and into Utah Valley," said Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer. "We've already begun to experience the company culture of Topgolf, where they value people and focus on hospitality, which is important to a community. We are excited to share in the 'unlimited power of play' that Topgolf creates to drive connections and build talent."

Located at 484 North Entertainment Way in The Yard retail development, the Vineyard venue will employ approximately 250 Playmakers. Those interested in joining the team can visit Topgolf's career website, and for more info on the Vineyard location, visit the venue's location page.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at 85 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, go to topgolf.com.

