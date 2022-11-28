Wood Partners Continues Expansion in Houston Market with Groundbreaking of Newest Luxury Apartment Community: Alta Cypress Springs

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners announced the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Cypress Springs—in the thriving Houston suburb of Cypress, Texas. The community is scheduled to open in August 2023, with preleasing beginning in June 2023.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

Located on Fry Road just south of FM 529, Alta Cypress Springs will offer the perfect living space northwest of Downtown Houston, with proximity to several major thoroughfares including the Grand Parkway, US 290, and I-10. Residents will have access to a wide variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including several grocery-anchored power centers, Katy Mills Mall,, Typhoon Texas Waterpark, and Andretti Indoor Karting. Additionally, the community is near George Bush Park, Bear Creek Pioneers Park, and Cullen Park, which all offer walking, running, biking trails, and other recreational spaces. The property is within the highly rated Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District and is near 11 major corporate headquarters and other key employers, including Houston Methodist West Hospital, Toshiba, Shell USA, BP North America, Igloo, and Academy Sport + Outdoors.

"Wood Partners is excited to break ground on Alta Cypress Springs, which will serve as the perfect community for young professionals and families in the west Houston area.," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "It's a great addition to our Houston portfolio as we grow in response to the needs of the southeast Texas market.

Designed by Design Balance, a boutique architectural firm based in Rockwall, Texas, Alta Cypress Springs will offer 330 apartment homes with a mix of one-, two- and three- bedroom floorplans. Each apartment home will come equipped with high-end finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, full-size washer and dryer sets, and wood-style flooring throughout the apartment. Resident parking will also be provided with reserved and carport spaces.

Alta Cypress Springs will provide residents with a plethora of Class A amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, dog park, and outdoor kitchen, as well as a fitness center, clubroom, business center with a conference room and entertainment spaces. All common areas will feature the latest in audio/visual technology, urban living design, and high-speed internet hotspots to ensure connectivity throughout the community.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Rylie Geraci, BCWWoodPartners@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners