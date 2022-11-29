Encore Live is Selected to Reimagine Texas Tech's 64th Annual Carol of Lights

Texas-based innovator of global live events will bring country star Wade Bowen and the Maines Brothers Band, new experiential elements to the official kickoff of Texas Tech's beloved Centennial Celebration

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Holding Co., a leading innovator of live entertainment experiences globally, will produce the 64th Annual Carol of Lights, the official kickoff for Texas Tech's beloved Centennial Celebration, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the university's Lubbock campus.

The annual ceremony is attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community and is one of the state's largest and oldest holiday traditions.

"The Encore team, working closely with the Office of the President, has reimagined this year's event to create a spectacular evening for the entire family – with live entertainment featuring Texas country star Wade Bowen, new staging, lighting, and sound, and a firework display to conclude the night," said Walter Kinzie, Founder, President and CEO at Encore. "As a Texas-based events company that operates globally, we at Encore are honored and delighted to be part of the Carol of Lights tradition."

To bring the event to life, Encore leveraged its event production arm, Encore Live. The company's talent booking division, PAA, engaged Texas country star Wade Bowen to headline the evening alongside the legendary Maines Brothers Band and beloved Texas Tech University Combined Choirs.

"With our beloved Carol of Lights event serving as the opening ceremony for our Centennial Celebration, we wanted to ensure that the experience for our attendees and the broadcast audience was both magical and unforgettable," said Blayne Beal, a Director of Media and Communications for Texas Tech University. "Through our partnership with Encore Live, we are going to deliver a magical and unforgettable experience. We couldn't have selected a better partner to help us celebrate our Centennial and with the Carol of Lights, we are just getting started."

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, including attendance and broadcast details, please visit 100.ttu.edu/caroloflights/.

About Encore Holdings Co.

The Encore family of brands, including Encore Live, Encore Nights, Encore Presents, PAA and CONVRG, creates live experiences that connect people—to each other, their favorite entertainers, ideas, brands, and more. Whether the company is extending the reach of an artist's world tour, helping launch a new product, or using the latest technology to make an event the first of its kind, each company in its family of brands is built to connect its clients and partners to their fans globally. Together, Encore Holdings companies can host it, beam it, stage it, book it, and amplify it.

About Texas Tech

A new era of excellence is dawning at Texas Tech University as it stands on the cusp of being one of the nation's premier research institutions.

Research and enrollment numbers are at record levels, which cement Texas Tech's commitment to attracting and retaining quality students. In fall 2020, the university achieved a goal more than a decade in the making, reaching a total student population of more than 40,000. In 2018, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education again placed Texas Tech among its top doctoral universities in the nation in the "Very High Research Activity" category. Texas Tech is one of 94 public institutions nationally and 131 overall to achieve this prestigious recognition.

Quality students need top-notch faculty. Texas Tech is home to a diverse, highly revered pool of educators who excel in teaching, research and service. The university strives to foster an environment that celebrates student accomplishment above all else. Texas Tech is large enough to provide the best in facilities and academics but prides itself on being able to focus on each student individually.

The momentum for excellence at Texas Tech has never been greater.

Media Inquiries:

Julius Young | jyoung@encorelive.com

Christophe Hollocou | chollocou@golin.com

