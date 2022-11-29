Garbett Homes Constructs Passive House in Luxurious Park City Community

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garbett Homes, Utah's only locally owned homebuilder that builds to the US Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready standard, has recently completed their first Passive House in their Eclipse at Silver Creek community located in Park City, Utah. Earning a HERS (Home Energy Rating) score of 34, this Eclipse community Passive House is one of the most energy efficient homes ever constructed in the State of Utah.

One of the strictest, and highest standards that can be built to, Passive Houses utilize superior insulation techniques and a heat recovery ventilation system as the only means to maintain temperature in a home. These building techniques use 80-90% less energy than comparable traditionally constructed homes. Garbett's Passive House is one of only two production homes in the United States of American that is fully PHIUS certified for the climate in which we build.

Garbett invites you to tour this spectacular crown jewel of the Eclipse community located within the master planned Silver Creek Village community. See why we view this achievement of constructing this Passive House as a statement of our commitment towards building beautiful, modern, green homes that will create a healthier Utah.

About Garbett Homes:

For almost 35 years Garbett Homes has been building beautiful, modern, award-winning homes. Garbett Homes strives to provide each homebuyer or renter with the most efficient homes in the Intermountain West. With Garbett, you'll feel at home the moment you walk through the front door. Garbett Homes is always focused on quality, innovative, and comfortable homes, utilizing the latest in green technology and design, at a competitive price.

About Silver Creek Village

Silver Creek Village is one of Park City's newest treasures, consisting of a 310-acre master planned community that creates a new definition of luxury mountain town living. Offering about 900 Condominiums/townhomes and around 300 single family homes this traditional neighborhood village is clustered around sage meadows of the eastern Snyderville Basin area of Park City, that creates a special place of streets, blocks and open spaces that compliments the natural beauty that surrounds the land.

