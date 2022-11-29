InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Cooling Blanket (TLP 192)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new blanket with convenient cooling capabilities," said an inventor, from Rio Rancho, N.M., "so I invented THE COZY COOLER. My design enables you to enjoy the comforting weight of a blanket without feeling excessively warm."

The invention provides an innovative blanket for keeping the user cool. In doing so, it enhances comfort. As a result, it could allow for more restful sleep during periods of warm weather. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

