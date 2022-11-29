The Joseph Group Joins Douglas Elliman Realty

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Joseph, cofounder of Austin-based luxury developer Joseph Design Build, announced today the firm's in-house realty group, The Joseph Group, has joined Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the country.

The three-person powerhouse team first formed in 2020, and will continue to operate out of the Joseph Design Build headquarters in South Austin.

"We are pleased to welcome The Joseph Group to our firm," said Stephen Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty's Western Region. "Their expertise in the Austin luxury market will be an invaluable asset to the brokerage, and we are looking forward to witnessing how they grow and expand their business."

"Joining Douglas Elliman represents a powerful alignment," said Thomas Joseph. "The Joseph Group is thrilled at the opportunity to continue to learn and grow alongside the industry's top professionals, and we are excited about the ever-evolving direction of the group, and its impact on Joseph Design Build as a whole."

The Joseph Group's parent company, Joseph Design Build, is a multi-award-winning luxury design-build firm, specializing in function-forward, expertly built modern infill homes of unrivaled craftsmanship and quality. The homes developed by Joseph Design Build will now also benefit from the same best-in-class Douglas Elliman network.

The firm has grown exponentially since its founding, and currently has an active project pipeline in key neighborhoods around Downtown Austin worth more than $160 million. Earlier this year, Joseph Design Build completed development on a three-story office project in East Austin — its first of what are sure to be many ventures in the commercial sector.

"Thomas and his team come to us with an impressive track record, along with a creative, forward-thinking mindset in the luxury space," said Catherine Lee, President of Douglas Elliman Texas. "We're pleased to welcome them to the firm."

A flourishing technology hub, Austin has been among the fastest-growing real estate markets in the United States for six consecutive years.

About Joseph Design Build

Joseph Design Build is a turnkey design-build development firm, founded in Austin in 2014. Spearheaded by Gabe and Thomas Joseph, Joseph Design Build offers a vertically-integrated suite of luxury design-build services, including architectural and interior design, site acquisition, permitting and construction. This streamlined approach unites all relevant professions under one roof, ensuring the highest possible quality on every project.

