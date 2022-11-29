Kohler Shares How Call-Back Technology Improved Its Customer Satisfaction Levels

Global retailer and service provider Kohler credits Fonolo's call-back technology as "a lifeline" during peak call volume periods and staffing challenges.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global retailer and service provider Kohler has reported a significant improvement in customer satisfaction and service levels since adopting call-back technology into its contact center. A success story by Fonolo , the leader in call-back technology, illustrates how Voice Call-Backs helps Kohler's support team provide exceptional customer experiences, even during periods of high demand.

Kohler's contact center handles thousands of interactions daily, with 70% conducted on the voice channel. Due to the complex and lengthy nature of these interactions, their team needed a better way to manage hold times for customers. Mike Abler oversees Kohler's customer care organization and describes their early experiences with Fonolo as a positive influence on their recent service level improvements and customer experience.

"With the Fonolo tool, we are setting our customer up for a positive engagement — an immediate feather in our cap — and it puts us in a positive position before the interaction even occurs," says Abler.

Abler credits Fonolo with raising Kohler's level of service while acting as a lifeline during unexpected staffing challenges and peak call volume periods. He also notes the exceptional service Fonolo consistently provides, which aligns well with their own values around customer care.

Most businesses like Kohler seek out call-back solutions to address customer hold times, according to Shai Berger, CEO of Fonolo. He says this technology can have an even bigger impact when used in the context of a customer experience strategy.

"This story is a great example of a business getting full ROI from their solution," says Berger. "Kohler went the extra mile to test Fonolo's different features to complement their existing operation. It really goes to show how powerful call-backs can become when used tactically."

You can access a full copy of the success story here .

About KOHLER

Founded in 1873, Kohler is a global leader in kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile, and lighting. With over 36,000 associates worldwide, they strive to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship and innovation.

Learn more at Kohler.com

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers who aim to enhance their customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

Visit fonolo.com to learn how your call center can reduce abandonment rates, smooth out call volume spikes, and lower costs.

