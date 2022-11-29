Mercury Insurance Recognized as 'Best of the Southland' by Los Angeles Times' Readers

Mercury named 'Best Shopping and Services' in the insurance category for the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan Area for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been recognized by Los Angeles Times readers as the overall best insurance service in the Southland.

The Los Angeles Times invited readers to nominate their favorite businesses for the Times' "Best of the Southland" awards for 2022. Businesses and services throughout the Greater Los Angeles area were rated throughout five regional zones. More than 5,000 businesses in 85 categories were nominated. Mercury won the overall in the Best Shopping and Services category for insurance. Mercury also won three "Best of Southland" awards for the areas of Orange County, San Gabriel Valley/Inland Empire and Westside/Downtown/East Los Angeles, and achieved two finalist distinctions for the San Fernando Valley/Ventura and South Bay/South Los Angeles/Southeast Los Angeles/Long Beach communities.

"We have always been focused on providing our customers with the best possible service at an affordable price," said Mercury Insurance president and CEO Gabriel Tirador. "It's an honor to be recognized as one of the best insurance companies in our home state of California. This distinction demonstrates our continued commitment to our policyholders by offering great rates and exceptional customer service."

Mercury Insurance has been protecting its customers, their families and their property by providing the best customer care and protection at the lowest possible rate for 60 years. Mercury is a leading insurance provider in California, offering policyholders the highest level of products and services.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

