TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS ARE OPENING ACROSS TENNESSEE AND PARTNERING WITH TENNESSEE ALLIANCE FOR KIDS

MCALLEN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 36 clubs in Texas, TruFit Athletic Clubs is expanding their well-known and affordably-priced gyms to Tennessee. The first location is now open in Antioch. The Madison location will open at the end of the year, Murfreesboro and Donelson are coming soon in 2023. Building on one of their core values, "being inspired to serve", TruFit Athletic Clubs is partnering with Tennessee Alliance for Kids, an organization that engages the community to meet the emergent and ongoing needs of children in foster care, those at risk of coming into foster care, and those aging out.

TruFit Antioch, Tennessee club location (2401 EDGE O’LAKE DRIVE, ANTIOCH, TN 37013) (PRNewswire)

TruFit Athletic Clubs will be signing up members for their new TN locations with $1 enrollment fees. 100% of enrollment fees will be donated to the Tennessee Alliance for Kids in order to serve their community and make a difference in the lives of children. "Being a purpose-driven organization focused on "Building A More Powerful You", TruFit came to the Tennessee market and partnered with a strong organization that had similar core values and purpose. Tennessee Alliance for Kids was a natural fit, and we are excited to help support an organization with such a noble cause", exclaimed Steve Diniaco, CEO of TruFit.

TruFit Athletic Clubs' purpose is to "Build a More Powerful You" by providing the best equipment, group fitness, and personal training to its members. What makes these customized athletic club locations special are the premium TruFit amenities such as women-only workout spaces, daycare, post-workout massage recovery machines, locker room saunas, and showers. The trained staff help people of any fitness level learn the fitness machines, experience measurable results, and achieve success in their personal fitness goals.

TruFit Athletic Clubs is ideal for all gym-goers looking to build a more powerful version of themselves at an affordable cost. Membership rates begin as low as $10 per month with no annual contracts.

About TruFit Athletic Clubs

Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Clubs' vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at the best price! Built on a foundation of non-negotiable core values, TruFit staff and gym members live with the purpose of "Building a More Powerful You!" TruFit Athletic Clubs can be found in the states of Texas and Tennessee.

About Tennessee Alliance for Kids

Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK) engages the community to meet the emergent and ongoing needs of children in foster care, those at risk of coming into foster care, and those aging out. Established in 2016, TAK works with community partners across Tennessee to provide support to foster families and biological families working towards reunification. TAK meets the tangible needs of children in foster care through financial contributions, donation drives, and fundraising events. Many of these needs include beds, mattresses, personal hygiene, clothing, school supplies, food, and more. TAK is located in Nashville, Tennessee, and serves the Davidson County Department of Children's Services (DCS), Mid-Cumberland DCS, Office of Independent Living, and Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes.

Contact: Cody Pierce

Tel: (214) 329-3616

Email: cpierce@clubtrufit.com



