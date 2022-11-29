United Imaging Selected to Academy of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging Research's Council of Distinguished Investigators' Class of 2022

United Imaging's Chief Technology Officer recognized at a ceremony and reception during RSNA on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in producing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, is welcomed today to the Distinguished Investigators' Class, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of medical imaging.

According to the Academy of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging Research, "For the first time, this year's cohort of Distinguished Investigators will include researchers from both Academy member imaging societies as well as partners in industry."

"Collectively, the research conducted by these Distinguished Investigators has advanced medical imaging knowledge in immeasurable ways," stated Renee L. Cruea, the Academy's Executive Director. "These Distinguished Investigators represent the future of imaging, advancing the field overall as well as developing ways to significantly improve patient care through their research efforts." said Elizabeth A. Krupinski, PhD, Council of Distinguished Investigators Co-Chair.

Chief Technology Officer of United Imaging Dr. Hongdi Li will accept this prestigious award and be inducted into the Academy Council of Distinguished Investigators (DI's) Class of 2022 in recognition of his outstanding contributions. "This award is a great honor for me personally and for the company. Today, with so many innovative technologies and ideas emerging from industry and academia, it is time to work closely as partners to bring value to healthcare. As an industry partner, United Imaging will continue to work with colleagues in academia to expand the reach of the Academy's Council," said Dr. Li.

"Dr. Li's accomplishments are outstanding, and we're extremely fortunate to have his work at United Imaging. His innovations have had a direct impact on achieving our mission of Equal Healthcare for All™ in the United States," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions.

United Imaging is celebrating its 11th year as a global business and has achieved FDA clearance on well over two dozen scanners in the past few years as it continues to gain steam. It recently debuted on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange as its largest IPO of 2022 in August. A highly vertically integrated company, United Imaging has structured itself to control innovation and quality to the highest standard in all its modalities. Its mission is Equal Healthcare for All™, which guides its innovation standards and its global culture.

