Ace Hardware Sees 33% Online Sales Increase For Cyber 5 Weekend In 2022

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,600 locally owned and operated stores, reported record online sales over the peak 5-day holiday shopping weekend from Thanksgiving thru Cyber Monday. Ace Hardware saw record single-day online sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fueled by strong demand for grills & smokers, electric mowers & snow blowers and power tools from top brands including Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Milwaukee, and EGO.

Ace Hardware recorded strong sales on acehardware.com over the entire Cyber 5 weekend. Key figures included a +45% increase in sales on Black Friday over 2021, setting a new single day online sales record for Ace Hardware. Ace experienced a +33% increase in online sales on Cyber Monday versus last year. Altogether, Ace Hardware's digital business for the Cyber 5 weekend generated a +33% increase over 2021.

Record Ace Hardware Cyber 5 weekend sales were driven by strong demand in the company's top 3 retail categories: grilling, power tools and outdoor power equipment. Ace Hardware attributes its success in these categories to a variety of factors, including convenience, brand name merchandise and unique promotions that make it easy for consumers to purchase large-ticket items and have them delivered ready-to-use from a local Ace store. In addition to every day free assembly and delivery on all grills $399 and up, Ace Hardware is offering free assembly and delivery on mowers and snow blowers through December 1st, as well as free shipping on Milwaukee Tools.

"Our strong increase in sales over the Cyber 5 weekend is a testament to our organizational focus of being the best in service, quality, and convenience for our customers. Our continuous investments in the digital and omnichannel shopping experience make it easy for customers to shop Ace any way they prefer," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital at Ace Hardware. "These results don't happen without our retailers always serving their customers with award winning service. 90% of Ace's online orders are either picked up instore, curbside or hand delivered by our local red vested hero store associates."

The integration of its online and in-store shopping experience is earning Ace strong sales and industry recognition. Ace recently ranked second on Total Retail's sixth annual Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers report. The report ranks leading retailers' and brands' ability to integrate digital and physical channels to provide consumers with a seamless shopping experience. Ace ranked second on the report only to Nordstrom's, which received all 11 points available. Ace earned 10.5 points during the July and August evaluations of retailers.

With record Cyber 5 sales to start the holiday shopping season, Ace Hardware will continue to focus on its omnichannel shopping experience as the cornerstone of its sales strategy, offering the best in service and convenience for its customers seeking out quality holiday gifts. For more information, or to find your local Ace Hardware location, visit online , or on Facebook and Twitter .

