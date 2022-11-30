Brands Spend Record $461M in Sponsorships Across Major League Soccer Clubs in 2022

Technology and Utilities categories topped the sponsorship growth chart, accounting for 15% of new brand sponsors

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform tracking 1.1 million sponsorships and endorsements across 250,000 brands and properties, today released its MLS 2022 Marketing Partnerships Report, which analyzed 1,750 partnership deals across the league, clubs and athletes during the 2022 season.

SponsorUnited (PRNewsfoto/SponsorUnited) (PRNewswire)

The report uncovered that $461 million in club sponsorship revenue was generated across 1,300 unique brands. The beverage-alcohol category and media brands topped the charts with the most active brands.

Key findings from the report include:

Sporting KC, Philadelphia Union and Austin FC attract nearly 100 brand deals each

All three clubs exceeded 90 sponsorship deals for the 2022 season, eclipsing the league average of 62. Sporting KC leads in terms of deal volume, with new partners including Don Neron Tequila, Socios.com, Google Fiber, and Compass Minerals, its new front jersey partner. Austin FC quickly surpassed all other MLS clubs in terms of sponsorship category diversity in just its second season.

U.S. World Cup player DeAndre Yedlin of Inter Miami CF leads with the most new brand collaborations this year

Returning to the MLS this year after a 7-year hiatus, DeAndre Yedlin has inked five brand endorsements this season. Yedlin partnered with three league sponsors–Heineken, Audi, and DoorDash–in addition to Quaker State and Captain Morgan. LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini took the lead in endorsements with 18, and the number of branded social posts with 28.

Cryptocurrency and FinTech propelled Finance to the top of 2022's list of most searched categories

Crypto sponsorship deals within MLS quintupled to five from just one last year. Cryptocurrency was the most searched financial category within the SponsorUnited platform as more than 250 cryptocurrency brands worldwide were searched, with Coinbase, Crypto.com, and eToro leading the way.

International and domestic brands ramp up activations with MLS

For the 2022 season, MLS gained six new league partners: Avant, IHG, Socios.com, Sorare, DoorDash and Caterpillar. Brands like the Japanese beverage company Asahi tapped into the North America market for the first time through MLS, in addition international brands including Volkswagen, Bermuda Tourism Authority, and Inter&Co. The five most active brands among the league and individual athletes include Heineken (785 social posts), Audi (658 posts), BodyArmour (618 posts), Bank of Montreal (403 posts) and Delta (390 posts).

"MLS continues to impress with its increasing popularity, game attendance, and sponsorships, propelling the league to be the fastest growing in the world," said Bob Lynch, Founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "It's clear to see how MLS franchise median value grew 5x more than other U.S. pro leagues through new investments made from companies like DoorDash, as well as continued support from brands like Adidas, who has been a league partner for the past 26 years. It's an exciting time for MLS and I'm looking forward to seeing the continued momentum."

To view the full MLS 2022 Marketing Partnerships Report visit: www.sponsorunited.com .

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering real-time trends and on-demand research that provide invaluable insights. With over 10M data points, 1.1M deals, 250K brands and properties across sports, media, music, and events in one SaaS database, SponsorUnited enables brands, properties and agencies to partner more effectively. By connecting the entire sponsorship ecosystem through the most comprehensive data available anywhere, SponsorUnited is fueling smarter partnerships.

To learn more about SponsorUnited and how the platform is powering stronger partnerships for brands, agencies, properties, and talent, visit: https://sponsorunited.com/ .

Media Contact

Lisa Brown: lbrown@sponsorunited.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SponsorUnited