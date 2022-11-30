'Twas The Night Before Custard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

'Twas the night before Christmas when up at North Pole

The elves had a problem 'twas taking a toll

They were tasked to create a new way to deliver

The most wonderful treat, so cold it could shiver

It was custard and frozen, meant as the gift

But keeping it cold a logistical rift

They packed it with ice, but the concretes would melt

The Jackhammers a puddle, so worried they felt

They researched and pondered about what to do

And consulted with experts who found nothing new

Then along came St. Andy, with his friend Custard Claus

(Who may have consulted the Wizard of Oz…)

They invented the answer, the right execution

To deliver the treats with the right distribution

Where nothing was messy or spoiled or dripping

The Best Frozen Custard outsmarted the shipping!

"A gift card!" cried Andy, all smiles and delight

The perfect solution to leave in the night!

For the lovers of freshness and baked-in-store toppings

This Christmas put Andy's in everyone's stockings

Running out of holiday shopping time or unsure of what to buy? A gift card for Andy's Frozen Custard is a perfect holiday hack. Great as a stocking stuffer, teacher gift, or a thank you to the delivery folks who help make the holiday so bright, the cards can be purchased in-store in multiple denominations. Also great for co-workers or as sweet, year-round employee incentives. Purchase gift cards from Nov. 23 – Dec. 30 and take advantage of a sweet offer: buy $25 worth of gift cards in any denomination and receive a $5 bonus card to use in 2023*. With no limit on the number of bonus cards that can be earned, purchasers can earn five extra dollars for each $25 spent. Each bonus card also offers the chance to win additional prizes by registering cards here.

*Bonus cards valid Jan 1 –Mar 1, 2023

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy's parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy's Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 36 years, giving ice cream the "cold shoulder" by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy's has grown into the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 124 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard. Andy's also offers the 'Yum Squad Loyalty Club,' designed to say "thank you" to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com .

