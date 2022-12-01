Bandai's Anime Heroes Line Fuels Fan Demand with New BLEACH Figures

Latest Anime Heroes Line Brings Fan-Favorite IP to Collectors!

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is giving collectors a new reason to clear their shelves with the Anime Heroes line adding one of the best-selling mangas of all time, BLEACH, to their roster of fan-favorite action figures.

Bandai's Anime Heroes figures continue to define a generation of anime with the addition of BLEACH, alongside the line's offerings of the most popular and influential anime series of the 2000s, which were a catalyst for anime's global popularity surge. The line brought the captivating worlds of anime to fans' hands by introducing popular characters from One Piece and Naruto last year. Now the fan-centric line has unveiled the addition of BLEACH's Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai.

"What previously defined an anime fan has changed drastically since these series found their way into mainstream popularity," says Daisuke Zama, Vice President of Marketing, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. "We're thrilled to cater beyond the hardcore collector to bring highly detailed action figures to every type of anime fan."

Bandai's Anime Heroes line brings Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai to life in 6.5-inch action figure form, including over 16 points of articulation, character-specific accessories, extra sets of hands, and all the character details you love, perfect for recreating your favorite BLEACH moments from the show. Fans can jumpstart their BLEACH collection by pre-ordering Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai on Amazon.com!

"We saw all kinds of anime fans at this year's New York Comic-Con where we unveiled our latest Anime Heroes figures," said Zama. "The takeover of anime in the mainstream, and the demand for it across every type of fan, keeps us excited to continue developing Anime Heroes with the best titles and figures that fans want."

Fans can expect more BLEACH characters coming down the pipeline alongside the celebrated Anime Heroes line working to put fans' favorite IPs in hand. Debuting with Saint Seiya, and Naruto, Anime Heroes has grown to include Digimon, and One Piece, and most recently, one of the most popular and in-demand anime titles, Jujutsu Kaisen, offering the characters Nobara, Itadori, and Megumi.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

