ChartPath Celebrates 10 Years of Service and Innovation to Healthcare Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartPath, the leading EHR solution for long-term and post-acute care practices, is celebrating 10 years as the most user-friendly charting tool on the market, providing valuable technology solutions to clinicians.

Founded in 2012 as Afoundria, ChartPath has improved the post-acute care experience through an easy-to-use software that maximizes efficiency and profitability to give physicians more time to focus on care. What began as a simple patient management system with an outstanding interface, evolved to include billing services with the addition of revenue cycle management (RCM) in early 2021.

"When ChartPath was first conceptualized, it seemed like the user experience was the last consideration of EHRs at the time," said Buzz White, CEO of ChartPath. "We have always believed the providers caring for these patients have true servant hearts, and they inspire us each day to continually improve our product."

With a mission to make transitions in and out of post-acute care facilities as smooth as possible, ChartPath's EHR system makes the job easier for providers but is designed with patients in mind and fosters communities around healthy decision making. As a result, ChartPath quickly grew from scratch to thousands of satisfied users.

One of the most ironically memorable highlights of ChartPath's history occurred during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the team learned what it meant to be there for people. White recalled, "Our users were calling us to help with more than just ChartPath; they were calling to feel connected and less isolated in a very difficult time. Our empathetic customer-facing team handled these interactions with absolute grace, and we all truly learned about the depth of our service during an uncertain time."

ChartPath credits its decade of success to the partnerships and people still dedicated to the values it set at the beginning. The company marks its 10th anniversary with an expression of gratitude to its talented and passionate team and to the caregivers who place their trust in technology to improve patient outcomes.

White added: "The story of how we created software that produced millions of encounters started from a vision and continues to be told by the community and clinicians and their teams. We hope to transform this segment of the market into one that's more empathetic and more successful for patients."

Since its inception, ChartPath has grown to support over 250 practices, partner with more than 4,000 users, and has driven over 7 million encounters. To learn more about ChartPath, its unwavering mission and market-leading products, visit ChartPath.com.

ChartPath is a custom-built EHR system designed for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices. Based in Austin, the healthcare technology provider develops tools to serve physicians and patients and ultimately elevate the quality of care. The frictionless software is easy to use – from coding and billing to patient management and RCM – underpinned by world-class 24/7 support. ChartPath's top priority is to maximize practice efficiency and profitability by reducing the time and energy clinicians spend on technology and process. To learn more, visit ChartPath.com.

