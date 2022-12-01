Kroger Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

- Identical Sales without fuel increased 6.9%
- Operating Profit of $841 million; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $1,094 million
- EPS of $0.55; Adjusted EPS of $0.88
- Company is executing its go-to-market strategy to deliver value for customers
CINCINNATI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its third quarter 2022 results and will update investors on how Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital continues to position Kroger for long-term sustainable growth.
Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen
Third Quarter Financial Results
3Q22 ($ in millions; except EPS)
3Q21 ($ in millions; except EPS)
ID Sales* (Table 4)
6.9 %
3.1 %
EPS
$0.55
$0.64
Adjusted EPS (Table 6)
$0.88
$0.78
Operating Profit
$841
$868
Adjusted FIFO Operating
$1,094
$974
FIFO Gross Margin Rate*
Decreased 5 basis points
OG&A Rate*
Decreased 3 basis points
*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable
The Operating, General & Administrative rate decreased 3 basis points, excluding fuel and adjustment items, compared to the same period last year. The decrease in OG&A rate was driven by sales leverage and the continued execution of cost savings initiatives partially offset by investments in associates.
Capital Allocation Strategy
2022 Guidance
Comments from CFO Gary Millerchip
Full-Year 2022 Guidance - Updated
IDs (%)
EPS ($)
Operating
Tax
Cap Ex ($B)
Free Cash
Adjusted*
5.1% - 5.3%
$4.05 - $4.15
$4.8 - $4.9
22 %
$3.2 - $3.4
$2.3 - $2.5
* Without adjusted items, if applicable; Identical sales is without fuel; Operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2022 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2022 GAAP financial results.
** This rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations or changes in tax laws, which cannot be predicted.
*** 2022 free cash flow guidance includes a $300M payment of deferred payroll taxes. This excludes planned payments related to the restructuring of multi-employer pension plans.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Leading with Fresh
- Launched Our Brands Innovation Summit, a program designed to uncover new and exciting private brand items that highlight market trends
- Introduced 147 new Our Brands items, including products to enhance the holiday season
- Expanded Alternative Farming offerings to 792 total stores connecting more communities to locally sourced fresh and sustainable products
- Announced the top 2022 fall food trends, predicting customer behavior and popular items for the upcoming season
- Celebrated four awards earned by Murray's Cheese varieties at the World Cheese Awards
Accelerating with Digital
- Increased delivery sales by 34% over last year driven by Kroger Boost and Customer Fulfillment Centers
- Launched Kroger floral and sushi delivery in collaboration with DoorDash in more than 1,000 locations
- Expanded Kroger Precision Marketing's programmatic advertising marketplace to include Connected TV and video capabilities
- Introduced the Rachael Ray Home Chef meal kit, which guides customers through an easy-to-follow recipe created by the chef
Associate Experience
- Honored by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with Employee Resource Group of the Year Award for Kroger's Hispanic/Latino Associate Resource Group, KEPASA
- Celebrated the 28 company leaders named by Progressive Grocer as 2022 GenNext Honorees, an award recognizing leaders under the age of 40 who are driving change and innovation within the organizations and communities they serve
- Launched the Civic Engagement Campaign connecting associates to resources about the elections, voter registration and ways to vote in their states
- Held a virtual veteran and military family career expo event as part of Kroger's commitment to hiring veterans, military service members and their families
Live Our Purpose
- Named as the 2022 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News for Kroger's vision and innovation in executing its Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital strategy
- Awarded scholarships to 120 children of Kroger associates named as Kroger Scholars; with a total of more than $4.5 million awarded since 2008
- Hosted the Kroger Wellness Festival, a two-day event that featured an all-star lineup of celebrities, professional athletes and wellness experts in support of a holistic approach to healthy living
- Participated in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and made several commitments to end hunger and create healthier communities
- Awarded scholarships from the Kroger Foundation's Racial Equity Fund as part of the second annual Zero Hunger I Zero Waste Innovation Challenge in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over eleven million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 9 a.m. (ET) on December 1, 2022 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
3rd Quarter 2022 Tables Include:
- Consolidated Statements of Operations
- Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Supplemental Sales Information
- Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
- Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
Table 1.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
SALES
$ 34,198
100.0 %
$ 31,860
100.0 %
$ 113,436
100.0 %
$ 104,840
100.0 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,
WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),
AND LIFO CHARGE (b)
26,890
78.6
24,959
78.3
89,234
78.7
81,820
78.0
OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)
5,587
16.3
5,177
16.2
18,001
15.9
17,692
16.9
RENT
195
0.6
197
0.6
642
0.5
648
0.6
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
685
2.0
659
2.1
2,259
2.0
2,168
2.1
OPERATING PROFIT
841
2.5
868
2.7
3,300
2.9
2,512
2.4
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
INTEREST EXPENSE
(119)
(0.4)
(135)
(0.4)
(422)
(0.4)
(438)
(0.4)
NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED
PENSION PLAN COSTS
11
-
(77)
(0.2)
38
0.1
(44)
-
LOSS ON INVESTMENTS
(207)
(0.6)
(94)
(0.3)
(637)
(0.6)
(694)
(0.7)
NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
526
1.5
562
1.8
2,279
2.0
1,336
1.3
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
126
0.3
77
0.2
481
0.4
239
0.2
NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
400
1.2
485
1.5
1,798
1.6
1,097
1.1
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
2
-
2
-
5
-
7
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
$ 398
1.2 %
$ 483
1.5 %
$ 1,793
1.6 %
$ 1,090
1.0 %
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER BASIC COMMON SHARE
$ 0.55
$ 0.64
$ 2.47
$ 1.44
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
BASIC CALCULATION
716
742
719
747
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE
$ 0.55
$ 0.64
$ 2.44
$ 1.43
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
DILUTED CALCULATION
724
752
728
757
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$ 0.26
$ 0.21
$ 0.73
$ 0.60
Note:
Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.
Note:
The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.
The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.
The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.
The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.
The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational effectiveness.
(a)
Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.
(b)
LIFO charges of $152 and $93 were recorded in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $392 and $177 were recorded for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Table 2.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
November 5,
November 6,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$ 241
$ 324
Temporary cash investments
675
1,964
Store deposits in-transit
1,209
1,140
Receivables
2,019
1,914
Inventories
8,666
7,520
Prepaid and other current assets
593
518
Total current assets
13,403
13,380
Property, plant and equipment, net
24,080
23,316
Operating lease assets
6,705
6,655
Intangibles, net
906
954
Goodwill
3,076
3,076
Other assets
1,817
2,448
Total Assets
$ 49,987
$ 49,829
LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$ 788
$ 1,048
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
654
642
Trade accounts payable
8,219
7,879
Accrued salaries and wages
1,463
1,458
Other current liabilities
6,614
5,771
Total current liabilities
17,738
16,798
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
12,442
12,673
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
6,370
6,343
Deferred income taxes
1,481
1,619
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
407
490
Other long-term liabilities
1,620
2,415
Total Liabilities
40,058
40,338
Shareowners' equity
9,929
9,491
Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity
$ 49,987
$ 49,829
Total common shares outstanding at end of period
716
738
Total diluted shares year-to-date
728
757
Table 3.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
$ 1,798
$ 1,097
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling
interests to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,259
2,168
Operating lease asset amortization
471
468
LIFO charge
392
177
Stock-based employee compensation
145
159
Company-sponsored pension plans
(28)
56
Deferred income taxes
(93)
34
Gain on the sale of assets
(36)
(34)
Loss on investments
637
694
Other
82
106
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Store deposits in-transit
(127)
(44)
Receivables
(130)
(80)
Inventories
(2,267)
(673)
Prepaid and other current assets
99
371
Trade accounts payable
1,102
1,200
Accrued expenses
146
(40)
Income taxes receivable and payable
(69)
(54)
Operating lease liabilities
(533)
(532)
Other
(510)
(282)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,338
4,791
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
(2,261)
(2,008)
Proceeds from sale of assets
71
139
Other
(2)
(90)
Net cash used by investing activities
(2,192)
(1,959)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
43
Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
(526)
(915)
Dividends paid
(494)
(433)
Financing fees paid
(62)
(5)
Proceeds from issuance of capital stock
127
118
Treasury stock purchases
(985)
(1,049)
Proceeds from financing arrangement
-
166
Other
(111)
(156)
Net cash used by financing activities
(2,051)
(2,231)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY
CASH INVESTMENTS
(905)
601
CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:
BEGINNING OF YEAR
1,821
1,687
END OF PERIOD
$ 916
$ 2,288
Reconciliation of capital investments:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
$ (2,261)
$ (2,008)
Payments for lease buyouts
10
-
Changes in construction-in-progress payables
59
(144)
Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts
$ (2,192)
$ (2,152)
Disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for interest
$ 456
$ 493
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$ 649
$ 364
Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an
IDENTICAL SALES (a)
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXCLUDING FUEL
$
29,623
$
27,701
$
96,963
$
91,963
EXCLUDING FUEL
6.9 %
3.1 %
5.4 %
(1.0) %
(a)
Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket
Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and
Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions, except for ratio)
(unaudited)
The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total debt to
The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.
November 5,
November 6,
2022
2021
Change
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$
788
$
1,048
$
(260)
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
12,442
12,673
(231)
Total debt
13,230
13,721
(491)
Less: Temporary cash investments
675
1,964
(1,289)
Net total debt
$
12,555
$
11,757
$
798
The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's
Rolling Four Quarters Ended
November 5,
November 6,
2022
2021
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$
2,359
$
1,013
LIFO charge
412
93
Depreciation and amortization
2,916
2,842
Interest expense
555
543
Income tax expense
627
205
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities
-
1,437
Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges
-
87
Adjustment for loss on investments
764
541
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration
23
142
Adjustment for transformation costs (a)
29
118
Adjustment for merger related costs (b)
19
-
Adjustment for legal settlement costs
85
-
Other
(8)
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,781
$
7,014
Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio
1.61
1.68
(a) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional
(b) Merger related costs primarily include third party professional fees associated with the proposed merger with
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items described below. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over-year comparisons for net earnings and net earnings per diluted share because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$
398
$
483
$
1,793
$
1,090
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (a)(b)
-
-
-
344
Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges (a)(c)
-
68
-
68
Adjustment for loss on investments (a)(d)
163
73
490
533
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (a)(e)
-
7
14
47
Adjustment for transformation costs (a)(f)
-
5
-
82
Adjustment for merger related costs (a)(g)
15
-
15
-
Adjustment for legal settlement costs (a)(h)
67
-
67
-
Adjustment for income tax audit examinations (a)
-
(47)
-
(47)
2022 and 2021 Adjustment Items
245
106
586
1,027
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. excluding the adjustment items above
$
643
$
589
$
2,379
$
2,177
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per diluted common share
$
0.55
$
0.64
$
2.44
$
1.43
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (i)
-
-
-
0.45
Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges (i)
-
0.09
-
0.09
Adjustment for loss on investments (i)
0.22
0.10
0.67
0.70
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (i)
-
0.01
0.02
0.06
Adjustment for transformation costs (i)
-
0.01
-
0.11
Adjustment for merger related costs (i)
0.02
-
0.02
-
Adjustment for legal settlement costs (i)
0.09
-
0.09
-
Adjustment for income tax audit examinations (i)
-
(0.07)
-
(0.07)
2022 and 2021 Adjustment Items
0.33
0.14
0.80
1.34
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above
$
0.88
$
0.78
$
3.24
$
2.77
Average number of common shares used in diluted calculation
724
752
728
757
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
(a)
The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.
(b)
The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $449.
(c)
The pre-tax adjustment to other income (expense) for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges was $87.
(d)
The pre-tax adjustments to other income (expense) for loss on investments were $207 and $94 in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to other income (expense) for loss on investments were $637 and $694 in the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(e)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration was $10 in the third quarter of 2021. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $18 and $61 in the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(f)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $6 in the third quarter of 2021. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs was $107 in the first three quarters of 2021. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.
(g)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for merger related costs was $19 for 2022. Merger related costs primarily include third party professional fees associated with the proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc.
(h)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for legal settlement costs was $85 for 2022.
(i)
The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.
Note:
2022 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, merger related costs and legal settlement costs.
2022 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2022 for loss on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.
2021 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment, company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges, strategic transformation costs, and the income tax audit examinations adjustment.
2021 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2021 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.
Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below. Adjusted FIFO operating profit
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating profit
$
841
$
868
$
3,300
$
2,512
LIFO charge
152
93
392
177
FIFO Operating profit
993
961
3,692
2,689
Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities
-
-
-
449
Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration
-
10
18
61
Adjustment for transformation costs (a)
-
6
-
107
Adjustment for merger related costs (b)
19
-
19
-
Adjustment for legal settlement costs
85
-
85
-
Other
(3)
(3)
(9)
(9)
2022 and 2021 Adjustment items
101
13
113
608
Adjusted FIFO operating profit
excluding the adjustment items above
$
1,094
$
974
$
3,805
$
3,297
(a)
Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.
(b)
Merger related costs primarily include third party professional fees associated with the proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc.
