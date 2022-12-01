Kyte Accelerates Smarter Car Ownership Alternative with New Subscription Services

The company who pioneered cars-on-demand is expanding its Tesla subscription model for Economy, Sedan and SUV fleets, providing first of its kind solution to all transportation needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte ( https://kyte.com ), the company pioneering cars-on-demand for daily, weekly or monthly use, today announced the launch of its new subscription service for extended vehicle access. Building on the success of their Tesla program, the new product will be available for Economy, Sedan and SUV fleets across Kyte's 14 U.S. markets. This service follows the company's recent announcement of $60M Series B growth equity financing in November and its expansion into Ft. Lauderdale in September.

Kyte's latest offering is a major milestone in the company's aggressive, yet sustainable product and platform growth strategy and an important step toward building a model beyond short term mobility solutions. The introduction of Kyte's subscription service provides convenient and flexible access while bypassing the hassle and commitment of traditional car ownership. Each of the 3, 6, 12-month plans include registration, maintenance, roadside assistance, and Kyte's signature front door delivery and pick-up. Monthly pricing begins at $519.

"Our mission is to unlock the freedom to go places, and including subscriptions for all four vehicle classes ensures a solution that fits everyone," said Erik Zahnlecker, Director of New Products. "Similar to what Lyft and UBER have done for rideshare, we aim to completely disrupt the transportation space and make people think twice when looking to buy a car. Our customer-first, car-on-demand access is unmatched and we have yet to see competition who comes close to delivering on this promise."

Kyte's subscription service not only addresses the desire for something more reliable and affordable without long-term commitment but it also alleviates the concerns of rising interest rates that significantly affect standard car leases and dealer financing. By bridging the gap between car rental and car ownership, Kyte is redefining the limitations of the transportation industry and will continue expanding into new product categories and new vehicle classes.

More information about Kyte's suite of subscription services including full pricing and associated fees can be found HERE .

Kyte is reinventing the mobility market and is on a mission to "unlock the freedom to go places." Kyte delivers cars on demand to people's doors for all trips longer than a rideshare. The company's intentional approach increases vehicle utilization and takes cars off the road for a more sustainable future while saving customers time and money.

Through the Kyte mobile app on iOS , Android , or website , customers can book a car for a day, multiple days, multiple weeks, months, or however long they want. To begin, customers choose a time and location for their vehicle delivery. Then, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the car from the customer at the location and time they can flexibly choose.

Currently operational in more than 14 cities, Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk , Ludwig Schoenack , and Francesco Wiedemann , is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in Munich, Germany, and satellites across the globe, and currently employs 100 people.

