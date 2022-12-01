Norfolk Southern announces inaugural Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards winners

Fifteen customers and suppliers honored for their efforts to further energy efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced the recipients of its inaugural Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards. The awards recognize Norfolk Southern partner companies who are leaders in the categories of Energy Efficiency, Innovation, and Environmental Stewardship. The fifteen Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards winners are:

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Energy Efficiency Innovation Environmental Stewardship Honoring corporate programs that achieve significant energy efficiency savings. Recognizing innovations that have significantly contributed to a more sustainable future. Celebrating efforts that promote stewardship of the environment.





Ford Motor Company Georgia Ports Authority NARSTCO J.B. Hunt Transport Loram Maintenance of Way Outokumpu Marathon Petroleum The Port of Virginia Paper Transport Schneider National UPS Progress Rail

Wabtec Subaru



TRAC Intermodal

"Sustainability is embedded in every facet of our organization, including helping our customers reduce their supply chain emissions," said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. "The more we encourage and recognize our stakeholders for their collaboration with partners, the quicker we will all achieve measurable progress toward our shared sustainability goals. We recognize and honor these partners for their leadership with the inaugural Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards."

A cross-department team from Norfolk Southern reviewed applications for their measurable progress during 2021. Winners were selected based on their program's novelty, relevance, and impact. The award recipients collectively demonstrated outstanding achievements toward energy efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Achievements by the honorees included:

Diverting 17 million pounds of waste from landfills

Avoiding more than 500,000 metric tons of carbon emissions

Eliminating 5.2 million miles of diesel fuel burn annually

Achieving a 30% reduction in fuel consumption, saving 225,000 gallons annually

Removing abandoned fishing nets and lines in the ocean and converting them to auto parts, mitigating some of the estimated 700,000 tons of fishing gear discarded annually

Norfolk Southern will honor these winners at a ceremony at its headquarters in Atlanta in January 2023. The event will also mark the first meeting of Norfolk Southern's Partner Council. Membership of the council is comprised of these award winners, and Norfolk Southern will facilitate periodic engagements to further sustainability efforts, share initiatives, and learn from one another in a collaborative environment.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

