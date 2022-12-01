U.S. Company Donates Temporary Housing for Ukrainians fleeing Kherson Region-The CITY OF HOPE

BANYLIV, Ukraine, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDAG International, a U.S. company, and ICPE, a Ukrainian humanitarian organization, have formed a partnership to provide temporary housing for Ukrainians that have been displaced by the war. Together, they have established the City of Hope. The grand opening, takes place in Banyliv, Ukraine on 07 December 2022.

U.S. Company Provides Shelter to Ukrainians Escaping Russian Aggression

The City of Hope is being built to provide temporary housing for internally displaced Ukrainian citizens, with the goal of eventually providing permanent housing. This event will showcase the initial living spaces being provided to families in need. The City of Hope was the idea of CDAG International CEO, Carolyn Davis, whose company funded the initial development.

The grand opening will take place in Banyliv, which is in the Vyzhnytsia Region, Chernivtsi Oblast, Ukraine and will include a tour of the initial living spaces with local Ukrainian officials who have supported this idea and helped make it a reality. National representatives from the Ukraine Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Economic Development will also be in attendance.

After meeting with Banyliv, Ukraine officials in September of this year CDAG International pledged to help with the development of the City of Hope, and using its own funds have purchased the initial modular containers, and developed the infrastructure. The local Banyliv government officials identified 60 acres for the project, formed a partnership with CDAG, and 2 months later the project was underway, with the first 10 Units ready for occupation December 7, 2022. The mission of the City of Hope is to provide housing for over 300 families in living spaces that can accommodate a family of four. The initial families, several of whom are from the Kherson Region, have been identified and will be allowed to move into their new home after the grand opening ceremony.

CDAG International and ICPE are currently working together to begin the rebuilding of Ukraine once fighting ends.

