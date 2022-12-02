Monster Artists Primed to Put On Epic Show At The World Famous Art Festival — Including Intimate Performance by Coi Leray

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is set to take center stage at this year's Basel House Mural Festival with an extraordinary lineup of talented artists. With a stacked roster and a jam-packed agenda throughout the weekend — including an exclusive private concert by Coi Leray — attendees will have no shortage of exciting events to check out.

Monster Energy Artists Take Over Basel House (PRNewswire)

The festival kicks off on Friday, December 2nd at 4 PM where Monster Energy artists @riskrock, @memersweets, @jeks_nc, @hieroveiga and @adamfu will collaborate on a giant mural composed of two stacked shipping containers at the Art Yard.

"We are thrilled to have such a huge presence at this year's Basel House Mural Festival," said Monster CMO Daniel McHugh. "We have so many incredibly talented artists on our Monster Energy roster and I can't wait to see what masterpieces they create."

Other Monster Energy artist performances include:

Evan + Dee Rossell Heat Press Art Creations at the Java Truck (Friday 4 PM – 10 PM ; Sat/Sun 2 PM – 10 PM )

Scratch Academy Vinyl Record Spin Art – within the Quarter Perlin (Friday 4 PM – 10 PM ; Sat/Sun 2 PM – 8 PM )

There'll be musical performances from the Monster Energy Breakers and DJ Stakz, as well as Monster skate demos throughout the weekend; @memersweets will also be painting the skate ramp before and after the demos.

In addition, a special group of 64 Monster Energy consumer winners and their guests will get to attend a private concert by Coi Leray @ the Deck on Friday night, and will also enjoy exclusive access to all Monster's artists as they collaborate on their pieces throughout the weekend.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monster Energy