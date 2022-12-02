Natural Grocers® Now Hiring Select Positions for New Store in McCall, ID

Positions expected to start December 30, 2022, in preparation for the store's planned Grand Opening on January 18, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. is currently seeking additional employees to staff its new store in McCall, ID, which is slated to open on January 18th, 2023. This store, located at 209 N. 3rd Street in the city of McCall, will be Natural Grocers' fifth location in the state of Idaho. To staff the new site, the company warmly invites residents of McCall and the surrounding communities to apply immediately and join the Natural Grocers family. Positions are currently scheduled to start on December 30.

Natural Grocers is looking for a resident Nutritional Health Coach at the McCall store. (PRNewswire)

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a history of caring for employees since it was established in 1955. Michelle Hines, Recruiting Manager for Natural Grocers says, "We first began our search to staff this location last spring. We are thrilled to finally be coming to McCall and can't wait to meet everyone. When you're a Natural Grocers Crew member (what we collectively call our employees), you are family. You're also the day-to-day face of our company. If you love helping people and have a passion for nutrition and healthy living, you could be the perfect addition to our team."

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

3 - Cashier positions

5 - Temporary positions with strong potential to go long-term

1 - Grocery/Dairy Frozen Assistant Manager

1 - Nutritional Health Coach

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Natural Grocers employs more than 4,000 Crew members at its 164 stores, in 21 states. As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees by offering:

Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides its Crew an extra $1 -per-hour worked of in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay: equal to one day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for choosing to work with us."

Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers' products, provide employees with substantial savings on high-quality groceries and supplements to help them retain more of the dollars they earn.

Natural Grocers also offers comprehensive benefits packages to its full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, humanely raised meat, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Applicants can apply for consideration here or by texting 'GROW' to 97211. [I]

For hiring inquiries, please contact recruiting@naturalgrocers.com.

For media inquiries, please contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[I] Natural Grocers respects your privacy and will never sell or share your information with anyone. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for their Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for terms of use.

Natural Grocers® warmly invites residents of McCall and the surrounding communities to apply immediately and join the Natural Grocers family. (PRNewswire)

From cashiers to managers, Natural Grocers Crew members are considered family. (PRNewswire)

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.