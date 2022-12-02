Skanska renovates and expands office building in Pennsylvania, USA, for USD 63M, about SEK 630M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to renovate and expand an office facility in Pennsylvania, USA. The contract is worth USD 63M, about SEK 630M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in May 2024.

