Abrigo Promotes Jay Blandford to CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, a leading technology provider of software solutions for financial institutions, announced today it has promoted President Jay Blandford to Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of former Chief Executive Officer Wayne Roberts.

Abrigo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Agribo) (PRNewswire)

Jay Blandford has been with Abrigo since 2016 when he joined as President of Sageworks, which was acquired by Abrigo in 2018. As Abrigo President, Blandford has helped the company achieve tremendous growth and build its customer base to over 2,300 U.S. financial institutions.

"We have worked closely with Jay and the rest of the Abrigo management team to build a category leader solving major pain points for financial institutions. Jay's leadership and his consistent focus on customers, employees, and results stood out as we made the decision to promote him to CEO," said Park Durrett, Abrigo board member and Managing Director at Accel-KKR.

"We are thrilled to have Jay leading Abrigo in its next chapter of growth. We believe Jay has the right combination of product vision, customer knowledge, and drive to ensure Abrigo continues to be at the forefront of innovation in software for financial institutions," added Anna Tye, Abrigo board member and Partner on Carlyle's Technology team.

Blandford heads a strong management team and leads an employee base that has been recognized consistently as one of the best places to work in Austin, T.X., and Raleigh, N.C., and in financial technology nationally.

Blandford said, "During my tenure at Abrigo, I am most proud of the work we have done to empower U.S. financial institutions by giving them the technology and services they need to support their communities. As CEO, I look forward to continuing to champion our customers and to drive investment in our products and people to help our customers win."

About Abrigo:

Abrigo empowers U.S. financial institutions to support their communities by helping them drive growth and manage risk. Abrigo is a leading provider of lending and compliance software and services. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Abrigo has secured strategic growth investments from funds managed by Accel- KKR and Carlyle. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abrigo